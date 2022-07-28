198 healthcare facilities affected by Downey's minimum wage law

What would you like to do that you are not empowered to do?. I would like to use eminent domain to start seizing public lands and empty buildings and converting them into emergency shelters. I have the authority to actually get people off public spaces and into shelter, but I just don’t have the actual resources of shelter. So that’s one missing element in my bag of tricks, so to speak.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO