198 healthcare facilities affected by Downey's minimum wage law

Rancho homeless housing comes in at $1.4 million over budget
DOWNEY — The cost to build transitional housing for the homeless at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center is $1.4 million more than initially budgeted. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on the budget increase, which would bring the total project cost to $4.8 million. In...
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%
Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
westsidetoday.com
LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium
Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023. Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium, despite pleas from landlords not to do so. Mayor Garcetti issued a temporary moratorium on evictions on March 23 of 2020 and the Los Angeles City Council passed Ordinance 186585 which added Article 14.6 to the Los Angeles Municipal Code to temporarily prohibit certain residential and commercial evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went into effect on March 31, 2020. Additional renter protections were put into place on May 12, 2020, with the passage of Ordinance No. 186606.
californiahealthline.org
The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid
Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
signalscv.com
L.A. County property valued at $1.89 trillion for 2022
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. The 2022 Assessment Roll grew by a record $122 billion, or 6.95%, over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Residents to Begin Receiving Notices About Being Transferred from SCE into the New OCPA Plan
Throughout the month of August, all Irvine residents are scheduled to begin receiving a notice from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — that on October 1st, they will be transferred out of SCE and automatically enrolled in the new Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), at a higher monthly rate.
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
claremont-courier.com
L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase
A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
2urbangirls.com
Judge rules 17 Cedars-Sinai vaccine objectors must arbitrate claims
LOS ANGELES – Most of the 21 former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center workers who sued the hospital, alleging they were wrongfully denied requests for religious and medical exemptions to the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate and then subjected to retaliation and harassment, must submit their claims to binding arbitration, a judge has ruled.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents
On Wednesday evening, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Riverside County agencies will discuss efforts to utilize a $30 million state grant to provide relocation assistance to families of the Oasis Mobile Home Park. The grant seeks to improve their living conditions. The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Desert Mirage High School. “Riverside The post County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
2urbangirls.com
Judge rules 2 Pomona police department members can take retaliation claims to trial
LOS ANGELES – Two sworn members of the Pomona Police Department who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 Los Angeles County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
Los Angeles County will not re-impose indoor mask mandate
Los Angeles County will NOT re-impose a universal indoor mask-wearing mandate, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced on Thursday, citing a continued downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Ferrer told reporters in an online briefing that the county's average daily number of new COVID cases over the past week was about 5,900 per day, The post Los Angeles County will not re-impose indoor mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
‘I can get the job done’ | Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Series Finale
What would you like to do that you are not empowered to do?. I would like to use eminent domain to start seizing public lands and empty buildings and converting them into emergency shelters. I have the authority to actually get people off public spaces and into shelter, but I just don’t have the actual resources of shelter. So that’s one missing element in my bag of tricks, so to speak.
Former Bassett Unified teacher wins nearly $25M in retaliation suit
A jury has awarded nearly $25 million to a Black former Bassett Unified School District teacher who alleged he was fired in 2019 in retaliation for having previously brought a discrimination suit and because he spoke out about sexual misconduct by a district custodian. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel...
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
