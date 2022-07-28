Veteran administrator Mostel named as Saluda Elementary principal

www.tryondailybulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community Foundation funding helps Dill drive community involvement with Polk County Schools
Finding funding to help provide more educational opportunities for Polk County Schools students. Helping teachers with the cost of pursuing master’s degrees. Working with local organizations to help benefit the community. These are just a few of the accomplishments of Ronette Dill during the 2021-22 school year in her...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary
In 2004, students at Polk Central Elementary were identified as being in need of additional reading support. The Rotary Club of Tryon, under the leadership of Dave Hosick and Bill and Carolyn Jones, knew how to help. That fall, the trio was licensed to start the first Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program at the elementary school.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Henry Cecil Cannon, Jr.
Tryon– Henry “Cecil” Cannon, 86, of Tryon NC died July 30, 2022, in the care of Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, NC. Born and raised in Fitzgerald, GA, he was the son of Henry Cecil Cannon, Sr., and Dora Corinne Ellis. He graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1954 where he played center on the varsity football team. After high school, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology graduating with a BS in architecture and building construction.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Unveiling of the Newest Piece in Madison County’s Manufacturing Art Park
The Madison County Economic Development Board will unveil the newest addition to the Manufacturing Art Park, a program that seeks to build community, celebrate heritage and recognize the arts by honoring local manufacturing entities through sculpture pieces. Buchi Kombucha was selected as this year’s featured company and artist Kristof Galas won the request for proposals and created the piece that will be unveiled on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolyn Opal Pittman Sauve
Columbus– Carolyn Opal Pittman Sauve, 88 of Columbus NC, passed away July 29, 2022, at Willow Ridge in Rutherfordton. She was the wife of Joseph E. “Jack” Sauve and daughter of the late Floyd and Nina Morris Pittman. She was a former member of the Philadelphia Presbyterian...
FOX Carolina
Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ashevillemade.com
Nature & Nurture: The Voorhees Family Artistic Legacy
Edwin and Mildred Voorhees believed that nature and nurture were important to the creation of art and artists. When they moved to the coast of North Carolina in the 1960s, they made those elements more available to both themselves and their children. They became accomplished painters and paid it forward in a big way — by raising an entire family of artists and craftspeople.
FOX Carolina
North Carolina summer camp credited for starting ‘Christmas in July’ tradition
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - While the concept of celebrating Christmas during the month of July has inspired songs, greeting cards and even holiday-themed programming on the Hallmark Channel, the origin of the celebration can be traced to an all-girls summer camp. Keystone Camp occupies a woodsy spot of Transylvania...
my40.tv
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Sizemore to continue gymnastics legacy in Tryon
First as a gymnast, then as a coach, Jessica Sizemore has spent large portions of her life in Tryon’s Foothills Gymnastics Academy. Now she’ll be there even more often – as the gym’s operator. When longtime owner and coach Jana Williamson announced plans to close Foothills...
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
WLOS.com
Food trucks may be coming to Henderson County parks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food trucks may soon be able to set up shop in some Henderson County parks. Henderson County commissioners will consider a "Mobile Food Vending Policy" at their meeting Monday, Aug. 1. According to county documents, the demand for food and drink services in county parks...
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
WBTV
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
WLOS.com
Visitors head to Henderson County apple orchards for opening day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in Henderson County are celebrating a bumper crop of apples this year. Now, they're inviting you to visit and pick! And many people were happy to oblige on what was opening day for many orchards. Grandad's Apples on Chimney Rock Road was buzzing with...
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
