JayDaYoungan, Louisiana rapper, dies at 24 after being shot outside his home

ew.com
Related
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
'I knew instantly' | Maine woman identified more than 40 years after her death in Louisiana
DRESDEN, Maine — Angie Jordan said she can't imagine her life without her three adult children and her two grandchildren. Jordan raised the family in Maine, where her mother was born and raised. But when she was 4 years old, her mom took Jordan to Louisiana. “My mom lived...
Louisiana rapper killed in hometown, family member critically injured, now stable
Louisiana rapper, JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in one of two shootings on Wednesday night, according to Bogalusa Police.
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Fight between father and son leads to gunshots in Louisiana; argument was allegedly about son’s girlfriend
EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office obeserved 62-year-old Tommy Ray Moss traveling on Leckie Road. Due to deputies knowing Moss possessed warrants for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, they initiated a traffic stop on Moss’ vehicle. According to authorities,...
JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot
JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
Louisiana deputy stabbed during traffic stop
Ashley Nicole Burton accused of stabbing sheriff deput
insideedition.com
7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas
A young boy reported missing by his parents in Texas was found dead in the washing machine later that day on July 28, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler was reported missing at approximately 5:20 a.m. after his parents told investigators that they couldn't find the boy at around 4 a.m., HCSO Lt. Robert Minchew said in a media briefing captured by KHOU 11.
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
Authorities: Georgia woman fell out of moving patrol car, to her death, after door left ajar
SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a handcuffed woman in custody fell out of a moving patrol car, and later died, after the door was left ajar. On Wednesday, the GBI released a statement regarding the in-custody death last week of Brianna Marie Grier, 28, in Hancock County.
Teens charged after 71-year-old Mississippi native’s body found in hand-dug grave, Alabama police say
Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after police charged them with murdering a 71-year-old Alabama man and burying him in a hand-dug grave at a cemetery in Chilton County. The body of Thomas Creel, 71, was discovered in May when a cemetery caretaker noticed the hand-dug grave at a cemetery. The site was immediately suspect as the cemetery hadn’t seen a new grave dug in approximately 100 years.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man tries using wig to hide from officers, armed himself with shovel
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he ran from officers, armed himself with a shovel and drugs were found. The Portage Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving arresting a suspect with an active warrant. On July 26 around 11:45 a.m., a Portage Police Officer saw 40-year-old Christopher Denman walking in the 200 block of West Carroll Street.
WESH
Florida Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl but later canceled Thursday. Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found safe after last being seen in Escambia County, according to law enforcement. She may have been in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis. He was listed as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted since 2021 has been arrested
Dylan Mitchell Chiasson, 23, has been wanted for more than a year for attempted second degree murder, three counts aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons.
Texas Women Make The Most Of Traffic Jam By Twerking On Top Of Car
Being stuck in a traffic jam is one of the world's most annoying things. But two Texas woman made the most of it. In a viral video on social media, two women are seen twerking on top of their car that's stopped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a freeway in Houston, according to MySanAntonio.
Ricky Martin's nephew withdraws incest, harassment allegations
Ricky Martin's nephew has withdrawn his claims of incest and harassment against the singer. During a court appearance in Puerto Rico on Thursday, Martin's accuser dropped the allegations against the star, effectively ending the case. Martin, who vehemently denied the charges, faced up to 50 years in prison if convicted.
Entertainment Weekly
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0