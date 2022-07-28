‘On a small level, I was helping the town’: Local author shares the story of The Day Morris Quit

www.tryondailybulletin.com
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. family turns barn into place for music
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A decades-old barn is serving a new purpose. Michael O’Cain used to use to the barn to store farming equipment and other tools, now it’s filled with something else. “It fills my heart for my dad to do this because he’s wanted...
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
WRAL
Firsthand exploration of abandoned stagecoach bridge
Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community Foundation funding helps Dill drive community involvement with Polk County Schools
Finding funding to help provide more educational opportunities for Polk County Schools students. Helping teachers with the cost of pursuing master’s degrees. Working with local organizations to help benefit the community. These are just a few of the accomplishments of Ronette Dill during the 2021-22 school year in her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
FOX Carolina
North Carolina summer camp credited for starting ‘Christmas in July’ tradition
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - While the concept of celebrating Christmas during the month of July has inspired songs, greeting cards and even holiday-themed programming on the Hallmark Channel, the origin of the celebration can be traced to an all-girls summer camp. Keystone Camp occupies a woodsy spot of Transylvania...
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
NC boy among finalists in USA Mullet Championships
BREVARD, N.C. — With a wink and a shake, five-year-old Ethan Brown is proud of his mullet. The Brevard, North Carolina native is among 25 finalists in the kids' division of the USA Mullet Championships. "The competition, everything it brings, has been a great family experience," Isaac Brown, Ethan's...
FOX Carolina
Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC
The new aqua park at the Shores of Asbury in Anderson, SC is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. We checked it out and have all the information for you and your family to have a blast on this floating obstacle course.
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary
In 2004, students at Polk Central Elementary were identified as being in need of additional reading support. The Rotary Club of Tryon, under the leadership of Dave Hosick and Bill and Carolyn Jones, knew how to help. That fall, the trio was licensed to start the first Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program at the elementary school.
WLOS.com
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
Smoky Mountain News
Key West man comes away with Haywood distillery as foreclosure auction ends
The foreclosure auction to see who will get the property that’s housed Elevated Mountain Distilling Company since 2016 has ended with Kenneth Wells of Key West, Florida coming away with the top bid of $630,000. The foreclosure auction began on May 24 at 10 a.m. for the 1.45-acre property,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
How one NC man survived a rattlesnake bite after hiking alone in Blue Ridge Mountains
HIGHLANDS, NC (CNN) — Talk about a heavenly day: The Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, temperatures in the low 70s and low humidity. Scott Vuncannon, a 58-year-old real estate developer and farmer, called his wife and said he was going hiking and would be back around 4 p.m.
31-mile trail planned for inactive railroad connecting North and South Carolina
There is a plan in the works for a 31-mile-long trail to connect South Carolina and North Carolina.
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Joseph A. Fulcher
Tryon — Joseph A. Fulcher, 87, of Tryon passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City. A native of Bridgeton, NC, Joe proudly served thirty years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant in charge of hospital operations.
WLOS.com
More senior housing, single-family homes coming to Marion
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Housing for seniors and single-family homes will soon be built on Branch Road in Marion. City council made the decision earlier this week after rezoning the area for the project. Marion Mayor Steve Little said it's a great addition for seniors who want to stay...
