ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘On a small level, I was helping the town’: Local author shares the story of The Day Morris Quit

By Macy Cochran
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tryondailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. family turns barn into place for music

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A decades-old barn is serving a new purpose. Michael O’Cain used to use to the barn to store farming equipment and other tools, now it’s filled with something else. “It fills my heart for my dad to do this because he’s wanted...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#The Day Morris Quit#Morris The Horse#Spruce Pine
The Post and Courier

Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention

INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
WCNC

NC boy among finalists in USA Mullet Championships

BREVARD, N.C. — With a wink and a shake, five-year-old Ethan Brown is proud of his mullet. The Brevard, North Carolina native is among 25 finalists in the kids' division of the USA Mullet Championships. "The competition, everything it brings, has been a great family experience," Isaac Brown, Ethan's...
BREVARD, NC
FOX Carolina

Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary

In 2004, students at Polk Central Elementary were identified as being in need of additional reading support. The Rotary Club of Tryon, under the leadership of Dave Hosick and Bill and Carolyn Jones, knew how to help. That fall, the trio was licensed to start the first Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program at the elementary school.
TRYON, NC
WLOS.com

"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
my40.tv

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Joseph A. Fulcher

Tryon — Joseph A. Fulcher, 87, of Tryon passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City. A native of Bridgeton, NC, Joe proudly served thirty years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant in charge of hospital operations.
TRYON, NC
WLOS.com

More senior housing, single-family homes coming to Marion

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Housing for seniors and single-family homes will soon be built on Branch Road in Marion. City council made the decision earlier this week after rezoning the area for the project. Marion Mayor Steve Little said it's a great addition for seniors who want to stay...
MARION, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy