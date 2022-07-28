Snap’s new creator fund will award independent musicians up to $100,000 per month

techcrunch.com
Related
TechCrunch
Spotify wants users to pay for separate ‘Play’ and ‘Shuffle’ buttons
This seems a bizarre choice given that customer complaints had correctly identified an issue with the overall design of the Spotify app’s interface and its user experience. As one review posted last year to Spotify’s Community forums had noted, the button offered was even different across Spotify’s apps. On mobile, playlists had the combined Shuffle/Play button, but on the desktop, the button was just a regular Play Button. This was confusing for users who switched between platforms, the post pointed out. The user suggested Spotify simply offer two separate buttons so people could choose how they wanted to stream music, instead of having to tap into Now Playing screen to enable or disable Shuffle mode.
Industry Season 2 Premiere Recap: Harper Targets an Unattainable New Client, as Yas Weighs Her Options
Click here to read the full article. It’s been one year since Industry‘s Harper survived RIF and secured her desk at Pierpoint, but the pandemic has since shaken up the trading world and all of the economies that surround it. However, making it out of RIF alive won’t keep her safe forever, and in Season 2, she’s going to have to hustle even harder if she plans on driving business and staying put on the floor. The premiere picks up after the height of the pandemic, and Harper is still working from “home” (or rather, the hotel she’s currently living in)....
TechCrunch
Meet the second wave of Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners
Roundtables — some of the most popular sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt — are 30-minute expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect with and explore collaborative opportunities.
TechCrunch
Pinterest debuts a new app, Shuffles, for collage-making and moodboards
According to Shuffles’ description on the App Store, users can build their own collages using Pinterest’s photo library or snap photos of objects they want to include using the camera. They can also cut out individual objects from within an image using a tap — a feature that recalls iOS 16’s own clever image cutout ability. Images in Shuffles can then be rotated, layered and resized on the screen to create the collage, and animations and effects can optionally be added. The final project can be shared with friends for collaboration or posted to public groups where others can “remix” the original creation in their own way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Amazon Prime Video launches localized services for top three markets in Southeast Asia
“We’re delighted to be increasing our investment in Prime Video for customers in Southeast Asia, making it a truly localized experience — from local content specifically sourced for our customers to a localized user experience and the first full-scale local marketing campaign,” Josh McIvor, director of International Expansion, Prime Video, said in an official statement. “Our support of local production companies in Southeast Asia is a significant step toward our broader international expansion plans and our ambition to become the most local of global streaming services.”
TechCrunch
Disney+ delays ‘Andor’ to give the Star Wars series the largest live-action premiere ever on the service
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” was the first live-action Star Wars show to premiere with multiple episodes, with two episodes released on May 27. The show was also delayed, making room for the second episode, but only by two days. The fourth live-action Star Wars series to debut on the platform, “Andor,”...
Comments / 0