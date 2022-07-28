Former Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Struggling Early in Steelers Camp

www.nbcchicago.com
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Former Steeler Ramon Foster calls Mason Rudolph a 'damn good quarterback'
Mason Rudolph is the lost guy in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition at training camp this year. But one of Rudolph’s former teammate, guard Ramon Foster, wants to be sure he endorses Rudolph and thinks he deserves a shot at the starting job. Foster and Rudolph played together on...
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers showed up and showed out at Saint Vincent College.
Steelers OC Matt Canada on Mason Rudolph winning the starting job: 'He's got a great shot'
We tried to tell everyone not to forget about Mason Rudolph in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterack battle. Now, just a week into training camp and it has become clear Rudolph is not taking a backseat to anyone, including Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked about...
Aaron Rodgers on rookie Romeo Doubs: 'We all feel really good about Romeo'
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has impressed just about everyone through the first week of training camp, including the four-time NFL MVP throwing him the football. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in an appearance on NFL Network on Saturday, was quick to praise the Packers’ fourth-round pick while discussing the...
Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral
Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
Steelers announce Hall of Honor class of 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their Hall of Honor class of 2022 today. As usual, the Steelers will enshrine the new class in an on-field presentation during the season — this time it’ll be versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 13. Myron Cope | Color commentator (1970-2004)
