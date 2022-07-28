ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

List Of All Massachusetts Cities, Towns With Outdoor Water Use Restrictions

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjKgj_0gwJDqdV00
Every county in Massachusetts is now experiencing at least mild drought conditions Photo Credit: Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs

With all of Massachusetts now experiencing noticeable drought conditions, many cities and towns in the Commonwealth are limiting outdoor water use to reduce water consumption.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) says these restrictions could vary but often include:

  • Limitations on the hours of the day you may water
  • Limitations on the number of days per week you may water
  • Restrictions to automatic sprinklers or irrigation systems
  • A complete ban on outdoor watering

There are about 130 cities and towns that have issued restrictions and a majority of them are mandatory. You can check the full list by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Bay Staters can expect these dry conditions to stick around as they will most likely continue into August, according to Chief Meteorologist for 7News Boston Jeremy Reiner.

"As the summer continues and low precipitation couples with high temperatures, it is incredibly important that outdoor watering be limited," the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) says. "Drought-like conditions can also be detrimental to delicate habitats and ecosystems, and can directly impact outdoor recreational opportunities."

Some other ways to help conserve water during these times include:

  • Address leaks as soon as possible
  • Conduct water audits on larger buildings and businesses to identify leaks and potential water conservation opportunities
  • Minimize the size of where lawns are watered
  • Harvest rainwater for outdoor watering

More information about outdoor water conservation can be found by clicking here.

