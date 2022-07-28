On the Edge: Video shows aftermath of Pennsylvania parking lot collapse

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows aftermath of Pennsylvania parking lot collapse

 4 days ago
Video recorded the aftermath following a parking lot collapse near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

It happened outside an apartment building on Frankstown Road in the town of Penn Hills.

The video shows cars hovering over the edge after the parking lot collapsed.

Benjamin Bair, the assistant property manager, was inside the building on the property when the collapse occurred.

He told WTAE-TV that he saw a woman in a vehicle that had just fallen about 15 feet.

"She just yelled up to us and said 'call 911,'" Bair said.

Bair said he pulled the fire alarm and told everyone to get out of the building.

No injuries were reported, including the woman who was inside the vehicle that fell.

Police tape was put up around the scene.

WTAE reports the owner of the property is a real estate investor in Miami. He said he is very concerned and has "boots on the ground investigating."

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Comments

FU BAR
3d ago

Glad it wasn't worse, that was smart of the guy to pull the fire alarm to clear the building! Thank God it didn't fall into the hole.

Chris
4d ago

Just so convenient that it happened just after relief money was sent to that area. we are paying for it. We have to pay it all back. A new way they found out to milk us out of our hard earned money.

