Has Bill Guerin Already Replaced an Aging Wild Defense Corps?

Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield
A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
Wild Need to Make Changes to Their Defensive Core
The Minnesota Wild may seem like they have it all figured out roster wise but there are still some minor adjustments they need to make before hitting the ice this coming fall. The main two are finding someone to fill Kevin Fiala’s open spot and figuring out what to do about their too many defensemen issue. The two seem like separate problems but may actually solve each other.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Red Wings' Perron still in 'shock' about Blues exit
It's been almost three weeks since David Perron joined the Detroit Red Wings in free agency, but the forward is still surprised he won't be suiting up for the St. Louis Blues when the 2022-23 season kicks off. "I'm still in a little bit of shock that it didn't work...
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
Pierzynski explains what went wrong with David Ortiz and the Twins
Minnesota was more about hit for contact than power. That didn't work out well.
If this is it for drama, Vikings are off to a good start
The Vikings have opened camp quietly, which is something they needed in moving on from a volatile era.
Former Golden Knights Assistant Coach Ryan McGill Hired by Devils
Former Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach Ryan McGill was brought on by the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
Devils Hire Ryan McGill To Shake up Defense
After letting go of Mark Recchi and parting ways with Alain Nasreddine earlier this offseason, the New Jersey Devils solved one piece of the puzzle by hiring Andrew Brunette to replace Recchi. He will oversee the team’s forwards and power play, meaning they still had a hole to fill with Nasreddine’s position still open. They took care of that on Friday by hiring former Vegas Golden Knights assistant Ryan McGill to run their penalty kill and work with their defensemen.
Capitals expected to name Todd Nelson as head coach of AHL Hershey
With the Capitals promoting Scott Allen to an assistant coaching role with the big club to replace Scott Arniel, that left a head coach opening to be filled with their AHL affiliate in Hershey. It appears that they’re close to filling that opening as ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that Washington is closing in on hiring former Stars assistant Todd Nelson as the next head coach of the Bears.
Rantanen spends day with Stanley Cup around pups
Mikko Rantanen brought his loved ones -- including furry friends -- to spend the day with him and the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche forward and his family started out with the most important meal of the day. Rantanen ate porridge out of the Cup and then called in a member of the clean-up crew to lick it clean.
