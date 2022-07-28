Punishment Upheld For Florida Middle Schoolers Who Posed With The N-Word

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The first day of school is less than two weeks away. Many organizations spent Saturday helping kids and teachers get ready for school. The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners had four back-to-school related events spread across the county this weekend, in conjunction with the Spirit of Giving Network, the Children's Services Council, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Organizers gave away backpacks stocked with school supplies and other resources to students from low-income, homeless and foster families.

