Punishment Upheld For Florida Middle Schoolers Who Posed With The N-Word

Parkland Shooter Trial: Defense Cross Examines JROTC Teacher
Testimony continues in the Parkland school shooter trial. Afternoon testimony from John Vincent Navarra. Mr. Navarra taught Nikolas Cruz in JROTC class for about a year. He also instructed Cruz in Marksmanship - an after school program. "Marksmanship is a non-aggressive shooting sport that stresses concentration, focus, precision, focus, and...
WPBF News 25
6 Martin County middle school students face punishment after photo with racial slur
STUART, Fla. — The students responsible forholding up a sign with a racial slur outside Hidden Oaks Middle School in May learned their punishment Wednesday. They are all being transferred to an alternative school for one year. Community activist Geraldine Harriel said the moment one of the students walked in to face the music she was brought to tears.
Punishments upheld for Martin County students involved in racist photo
The Martin County School Board on Wednesday upheld the punishments for six students who took a picture with a racial slur at Hidden Oaks Middle School back in May.
Back-to-school health checkups, haircuts and backpack giveaways on Saturday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The first day of school is less than two weeks away. Many organizations spent Saturday helping kids and teachers get ready for school. The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners had four back-to-school related events spread across the county this weekend, in conjunction with the Spirit of Giving Network, the Children's Services Council, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Organizers gave away backpacks stocked with school supplies and other resources to students from low-income, homeless and foster families.
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington
Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested In Child Human Trafficking Case
A Florida duo was arrested earlier this month in a grotesque case of human trafficking and child sexual abuse Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, of Vero Beach, on two counts of
School districts struggle to inform public on proposed tax — without spending tax dollars
South Florida school districts want voters to approve a tax for teacher pay and security, but they aren’t legally allowed to say that. So they are often walking a legal tightrope to inform the public about their initiatives while still staying on the right side of the law. The Palm Beach County School Board agreed July 20 to pay a political consulting firm nearly $400,000 to promote a tax ...
Sebastian man throws urn at victim containing family member’s ashes
A nude 46-year-old man from Sebastian was arrested Saturday after throwing a glass urn at the victim and fracturing their nasal cavity. The Sebastian Police Department responded to a home in reference to a disturbance. The victim was at the neighbor’s house and stated she and the defendant, later identified as Scott Anthony Cornwell, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated, the affidavit said.
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Clark Advanced Learning Center Earns Top Accolades
Stuart - Saturday July 30, 2022: The Clark Advanced Learning Center, a charter high school serving Martin County located on the Indian River State College (IRSC) Chastain Campus in Stuart, has again received an “A” rating. This is the 14th consecutive year the school has earned this designation from the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE). FLDOE ranks Clark among the top 20 high schools in Florida.
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
Road rage leads to shooting; 1 man hospitalized
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road rage altercation turned into a shooting on Monday afternoon. The Boynton Beach Police Department says two men got into an argument on S. Congress Avenue, just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. The...
A Classroom Without Books: Florida Teachers Told To Remove Classroom Libraries for Review
This September, many Florida elementary students may be entering classrooms stripped of their books. Between the state’s new “Don’t Say Gay” educational gag order and its 2021 law forbidding teaching “Critical Race Theory” — which is a term that has been twisted by the right to be represent something completely divorced from the actual theory taught in law schools — schools are scrambling to make sure they’re in compliance with vague and confusing new standards.
Palm Beach County sheriff sends police merger proposal to city of Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — "Change is good, it's really good for growth — however, you need it in small doses," said interim Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio in May abouthis promotion to chief, after the former interim police chief Vanessa Snow abruptly resigned after just one month at the helm.
Sheriff resumes affair; his wife files for divorce
Six months ago, the community was rocked by our report that Sheriff Eric Flowers had been caught having an extramarital affair – a story that stained his Boy Scout image, sickened once-loyal supporters and forced him to endure the humiliation of issuing a public apology. That front-page column exposed...
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Sheriff Calls Out “Roadside Scammers” Using Young Girl With Cancer To Pocket Cash
Dodging phone calls, emails and text messages from scammers is a daunting task day in and day out. Scammers are always looking for new ways to try and scam you out of your money. Sheriff Office’s throughout the state and Attorney General Ashley Moody have
Man received marijuana shipment via mail, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received mail shipments that contained marijuana.
Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County
Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations in Palm Beach County. The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute meals to those in need on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Belle Glade, and Delray Beach. Locations...
