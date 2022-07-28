ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

OSHP: OVI checkpoint in Highland County

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

OVI checkpoint results from Friday evening

HILLSBORO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol — with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation — conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 from 7-9 p.m. Friday. A total of 720 vehicles were checked with...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD, CCSO, WFDset National NightOut here Tuesday

The Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department and Wilmington Wal-Mart are co-sponsoring the National Night Out 2022 event 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 at the Wal-Mart at 2825 Progress Way. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood...
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wilmington, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Highland County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
County
Highland County, OH
WSAZ

OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi#Checkpoints#State
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen’s body recovered from Scioto River near Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen’s body was pulled from the Scioto River on Thursday after a rescue involving multiple crews who searched the riverbanks and water. Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River on Tuesday afternoon near the State Route 348 bridge near Portsmouth, but wasn’t able to swim to […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy