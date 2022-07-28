OSHP: OVI checkpoint in Highland County

www.wnewsj.com
Related
Fox 19
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
wnewsj.com
Vehicle strikes, injures bicyclist in hit-skip; OSHP seeks information on SUV
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating a vehicle versus bicyclist crash which occurred on State Route 730 at approximately 9:38 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 when he was...
wnewsj.com
OVI checkpoint results from Friday evening
HILLSBORO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol — with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation — conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 from 7-9 p.m. Friday. A total of 720 vehicles were checked with...
wnewsj.com
WPD, CCSO, WFDset National NightOut here Tuesday
The Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department and Wilmington Wal-Mart are co-sponsoring the National Night Out 2022 event 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 at the Wal-Mart at 2825 Progress Way. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday in Jackson County. According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:03 p.m. on Ohio Route 327 near Mile Post 8. Rogan Vickers, 19, of Wellston, drove off the right side of the road in his […]
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
Jackson County man dead after being ejected from Jeep
JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a Jeep in Jackson County. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers, of Wellston, was driving southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 327 near Mile Post 8 when he drove off the right side of the road […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WKRC
Clermont County prosecutor determines fatal shooting of woman by police was 'necessary'
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Prosecutor has cleared the officers who shot and killed a woman in Miami Township in May. Officers were called to Camile Weems' apartment on May 20 for a welfare check. When they arrived, they said Weems walked toward their vehicles while carrying...
WKRC
Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Georgetown gas station at gunpoint. The Rich Oil Gas Station on State Route 125 was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect at 11:25 a.m. July 30, police said. Police later identified the suspect as Andrew...
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
Road to recovery: Clearcreek officer discharged from rehabilitation center
During the encounter, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, fired multiple shots. Officer Ney was shot in the head and fell immediately to the ground. Another officer on scene, Sgt. Cordero, returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.
Teen’s body recovered from Scioto River near Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen’s body was pulled from the Scioto River on Thursday after a rescue involving multiple crews who searched the riverbanks and water. Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River on Tuesday afternoon near the State Route 348 bridge near Portsmouth, but wasn’t able to swim to […]
Comments / 0