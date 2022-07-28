Young Brothers blames ocean surge for fuel, hydraulic fluid spill at Lanai harbor

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Longtime Kailua business to bid final aloha due to COVID, high rent
Another longtime Kailua business is closing.
Waialua Fire Station Relocation Project Still Alive
The historic Waialua Fire Station has been in existence for almost 85 years at its current location located on Haleiwa Road. For over a decade the District II office has advocated for the relocation of the fire station and recently the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) has begun to take the necessary steps to bring this project to fruition.
Some ignore guidance to keep distance from monk seals
A swimmer was bit by a nursing mother monk seal last week at Kaimana Beach, but many in the community said beachgoers continue to get near the mother monk seal named Rocky and her pup.
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
HART dealing with cracks along rail line
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers...
BWS adjusts work at Kahana Bridge to account for back-to-school traffic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Board of Water Supply crews continue their efforts to repair a broken 30-inch water main near Kahana Bridge, they’re adjusting work and contra flow hours to ease back-to-school traffic. Starting Monday, BWS said all lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park will be open...
Making Beach Access a Priority
Much needed renovations began earlier this year at the John Kalili Surf and Recreation Center at Haleiwa Ali’i Beach Park. However, fencing installed for construction blocked the handicapped beach access mats. That prompted Bill Martin, owner of Island X in Waialua and long-time North Shore Chamber of Commerce Board member, to spring into action, make several contacts, and rally the troops to move the mats so they could be used again.
HPD looking for driver in Wahiawa hit-and-run
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning. The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital. The […]
1 dead after moped and motorcycle collision on Maui
The Maui Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday, July 31 around 9:13 a.m. on Kahekili Highway.
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
How officials are addressing Maui’s long TSA lines
Like waiting in line at a theme park, that's how travelers departing from Kahului Airport on Maui are describing the TSA lines.
Maui motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with moped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 68-year-old motorcyclist has died following a head-on crash Sunday morning in Wailuku. Authorities said a moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound. Following the collision,...
Zipper lane open for all eastbound drivers
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to heavy congestion on the roads, the eastbound zipper lane will be open to all drivers. The Department of Transportation tweeted that all eastbound traffic will be able to use the lane, which will be open until 9:30 a.m.
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
Best Brunch in Honolulu, HI — 20 Top Places!
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. Ideally positioned on Kapiolani Boulevard, this swanky spot beckons diners with its irresistible Japanese fusion cuisine. With an extensive menu of over 50 dishes, this upscale joint offers plenty of tantalizing Japanese-fusion choices for brunch. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array...
Roach infestation temporarily closes Maui restaurant
The restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are fixed.
The Conversation: Managing Big Island's wild goat population; Ikaika Anderson sets sights on LG seat
Biologist Kanalu Sproat of the Department of Land and Natural Resources works to keep Big Island's goat population under control | Full Story. Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson hopes his political record will propel him into the position of lieutenant governor. Find more on the 2022 election here | Full Story.
HFD responds to house fire in Waimalu
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call on Sunday, July 31 around 5:00 p.m. in response to a building fire in Waimalu.
A small ‘win’ for Hawaii drivers paying at the pump
Finally, Hawaii is getting some financial relief when it comes to filling up the gas tank.
Federal Fire Department Hawaii answers call to help
The Department of Defense (DoD) is shining a light on the efforts of Navy Region Hawaii’s Federal Fire Department (FFD) in rendering aid to communities on Oahu.
