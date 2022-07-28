Pregnant mom targeted in stabbing that left her and unborn baby dead, Georgia cops say

Two suspects have been charged in a deadly stabbing that left a pregnant mom and her unborn baby dead, Georgia police say.

Breanna Burgess, 26, was found dead by LaGrange Police Department officers who were patrolling the Fort Drive Area around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, the department said in a news release. The woman had been stabbed.

Officials believe Burgess was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to Troup County coroner Erin Hackley. Burgess’ body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a complete autopsy.

Later that day after her body was found, police arrested Curteze Avery, 28, and Shallandra Freeman, 27, the department said. They were both charged with murder and feticide and are currently being held without bond at the Troup County Jail. Avery and Freeman were arrested at their home where police reported finding evidence from the crime.

Authorities say the incident was not random. Avery, Freeman and Burgess had been acquaintances for years, and Burgess was the target in the attack, police said.

Burgess was a mother of three , according to WAGA.

“She didn’t deserve this and this was the last thing we expected to happen,” Burgess’ family wrote on a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover her funeral expenses.

