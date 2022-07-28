Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

www.wlox.com
Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
WDAM-TV
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
tncontentexchange.com
Bond denied for FastStop suspected shooter
Bond was denied for Carmelo Jackson, the suspected shooter in the Wednesday night armed robbery at FastStop in Hebron, during his initial court appearance. “(The clerk) was robbed, shot and is in very critical condition — these charges could even be upgraded to murder if the victim does not survive — I’m denying bond,” Judge David Lyons said in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. Officials determined that two women had gotten […]
Teen arrested in Hebron Fast Stop shooting case
UPDATE: 07/29/2022 5:40 p.m. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities have released the identities of two “prime suspects” in the case. Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are both wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery. Authorities said they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Jackson or Dean is asked […]
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
WDAM-TV
Indictment issued in 2020 ATV case resulting in two dead, one injured
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Greene County Grand Jury has issued an indictment on a case that left two dead and another injured from an ATV crash in 2020. Derrick Chavers, 37, allegedly ran the ATV through a group at a party. He is now facing two counts of manslaughter for culpable negligence, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly changing clothes with another person.
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday. According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville...
Mississippi man called guardian angel after he helps rescue man driving on sidewalk in medical emergency
There’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time. That’s exactly where Lee Whaley, a non-clinical employee at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, found himself in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 6. About 6:30 a.m., Whaley, who lives in Columbia,...
WDAM-TV
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
WDAM-TV
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation. The 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, a.k.a. 12NET, is comprised of agents from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and Petal Police Department.
impact601.com
Robertson trial moved from Jasper County, new location set
The manslaughter trial involving Christopher Wade Robertson has a new location and date. The former Laurel Police Department Officer’s trial involving a 30-year-old woman has been scheduled to take place at the Circuit Court of Forrest County on November 1, according to documents. According to the document which is...
WDAM-TV
Woman airlifted after falling off bridge at Union Falls
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was airlifted after falling at Union Falls on Ovett Moselle Road Thursday. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Union and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments received a call to Union Falls that a woman had fallen off a bridge between Highway 29 and Augusta Road.
WDAM-TV
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The man whose body was recovered near U.S. Highway 84 on Monday morning has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 75-year-old Harold Tucker. The coroner said his family have been notified in Jones County and Florida.
WDAM-TV
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
Covington County Schools experience food supply shortage
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Covington County School District announced the Cafeteria Program has experienced a food shortage due to the ongoing nationwide supply issues. As staff prepares for the upcoming school year, they have been experiencing a shortage within food items and supplies that they need in order to fulfill proper […]
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Walmart Is Closing Location In Mississippi
People
Get a Taste of Home Town Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe
Erin and Ben Napier have transformed their small town of Laurel, Miss., making over its charming homes one by one over six seasons of their HGTV series. They've also turned the area into a popular destination for fans, who stroll the historic district, snack around Scotsman Food Truck Park and visit the couple's two shops: Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store. For a taste of Laurel anywhere, make Erin's favorite spaghetti dinner, which she features in her Family Recipes & Stories, Vol. 1 cookbook.
Picayune Item
Two school districts return to paid meals
Now that the United States Department of Agriculture nationwide waiver has expired, two school districts in Pearl River County are going back to their regular meal plans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA made it possible for school nutrition programs to serve every student free breakfast and lunch. However, the USDA did not extend that waiver for the upcoming school year, so Pearl River Central and Poplarville school districts will return to charging students for breakfast and lunch who do not qualify for free or reduced meals.
