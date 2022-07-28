GBI arrests three men in connection with fatal July 23 shooting in East Dublin

Three men from the Dublin area were arrested this week in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred July 23, according to the GBI.

Two of the men, Brian Williams of Dublin and Lee Voneric Mack of East Dublin, were arrested Tuesday. The other, Leroy Mack Jr. of Dublin, was arrested Wednesday. The three were charged with aggravated assault.

The men were arrested in connection to the shooting of Dublin native Jason Harvey, 49, on July 23 in East Dublin. Harvey was shot when he and the three men reportedly got into a fight while Harvey was in his car. He was taken to Fairview Park Hospital after the shooting and then transferred to a Macon hospital for recovery.

The GBI did not specify what led them to arrest the three suspects, but said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing following the arrests.