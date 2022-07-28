Rabies bait drop taking place in Lewis County

www.informnny.com
Related
informnny.com
North Country facing foster parent shortage
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is currently facing a shortage of foster parents and families. This is an issue being tackled by the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, a therapeutic foster care organization that services Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. According to CHJC Director...
informnny.com
MVHS holding blood drive on August 3rd
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – According to the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) and the American Red Cross, blood supplies in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley remain critically low, so on Wednesday, August 3rd, the St. Luke’s Campus will be hosting a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
northcountrynow.com
Bright future for Ogdensburg resident
Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Romesentinel.com
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
informnny.com
Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
Governor Hochul announces new REDI projects while visiting Clayton
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was only three years ago when waves came crashing over seawalls, into houses and onto streets surrounding Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. This was when record-breaking flooding wreaked havoc in the North Country in 2019, following a previous flooding event in 2017. As communities are still recovering from […]
flackbroadcasting.com
WARNING: Lowville Police urge residents to be vigilant amidst numerous reports of "prowlers" lurking and scouting out property to steal
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lowville, NY are warning residents to be on the lookout for thieves scouting out property. According to officials with the Lowville Police Department, there have been several reports recently of “prowlers” attempting to gain access to parked vehicles in home driveways and businesses. The village...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Foreclosed properties in Lewis County going to auction
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Properties located in Lewis County will be up for auction at the end of August. According to the county, they will be hosting a tax foreclosure auction online at 10 a.m. on August 24. However, bidding will open at 10 a.m. on August 22.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade. For years, it’s been dubbed the largest parade in the North Country, with dozens of bands, a duo of stilt walkers, and a fleet of floats. For residents, it’s...
northcountrynow.com
Down he goes in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg City Councilor Dan Skamperle takes the plunge in the dunking booth during a new Ogdensburg Seaway Festival event on Thursday evening in the Greenbelt. The dunking booth returns tonight at 5:45 p.m. for those interested in dunking someone. See story, more photos here. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
informnny.com
Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A van crashed into the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Friday afternoon. According to witnesses the van drove through the front lawn of the Children’s Home property and smashed into one of the main buildings. The Watertown Police Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded...
informnny.com
Mills Park in Gouverneur vandalized, police seeking information
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide following vandalism at Mills Park. The department posted on its Facebook page that between the night of July 28 and morning of July 29, windows and toilets were broken and peanut butter was smeared in the building and bathrooms.
wwnytv.com
No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa. The incident causing one of the cars to roll off the road. It happened around 8:30 PM at the intersection of State Route 411 and Dano Road. One...
northcountrynow.com
Gouverneur HS band at Seaway parade
Gouverneur High School Band marches Saturday in the Seaway Festival Parade in Ogdensburg. High school bands from Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Heuvelton and Morristow were represented in the parade. The festival continues today. See story here. North Country Now photo by Sean McNamara.
informnny.com
Lewis County man arrested on drug charges
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County is facing felony charges as the result of a 15-month-long methamphetamine investigation. The Lewis County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation with the New York State Police Gang Narcotics Team and received a search warrant for 6669 State Route 2 in Martinsburg. The agencies were assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office including a K9 patrol unit to execute the search warrant on August 1 at 5:22 a.m.
Comments / 0