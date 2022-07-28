ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Saluki Pride: Ivan Vargas is a talented and caring adviser for students

By Christi Mathis
siu.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
blog.news.siu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
wsiu.org

Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest

The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Carbondale, IL
Education
lutheranmuseum.com

A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville

I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau

New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Delta...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
focushillsboro.com

Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)

Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
BENTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
tncontentexchange.com

Brandi Bradley named Williamson County Democratic chairman

MARION — Brandi Bradley is the new Williamson County Democrat Party chairman following a unanimous vote of 15 precinct committeemen Wednesday evening. Bradley replaces Tom Caliper, who will now serve the party as vice chairman, along with Carmen Allen-Adeoye. "My priorities in this role as county chair are to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Carterville IGA to permanently close

CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
CARTERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vargas Department
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday

PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
westkentuckystar.com

7 inches of rain causes southern Illinois dam to fail

The same drenching storms that dumped a foot of rain on St. Louis Tuesday morning traveled 60 miles east into Illinois and dropped another 7 inches on the town of Nashville. It was enough to cause the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir to fail and flood about 40 acres, including the east side of the town and State Route 15.
KFVS12

Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting

A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police looking for man in connection with shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting. James A. Blanding, 36, of Murphysboro, is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $750,000.
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy