Saluki Pride: Ivan Vargas is a talented and caring adviser for students

Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
A professional clothing drive is underway for young people at the Boys & Girls Club
Leadership Carbondale is helping to create a Professional Dress Closet for Teens and Tweens at the Boys & Girls Club. Items needed include dresses, pants, polo shirts, button-up shirts, blouses and suits. Organizers say those wanting to help can drop off clothing during the month of August at the Carbondale...
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
Candidates campaign in Cape Girardeau for State Representative District 147 Republican race
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates and their team for the Missouri State Representative District 147 were out in Cape Girardeau today knocking on doors and talking with voters for the upcoming election. Three candidates are vying for the Republican seat for the primary which include John Voss, Elaine Edgar...
Kait 8
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops
COBDEN, Ill. (InvestigateTV) – There’s a flourishing divide among farmers across the country, with the choice by some to use a powerful weed killer creating devastating consequences for others. Use of a chemical called dicamba has devastated crops it wasn’t even sprayed on. Under certain conditions the chemical...
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau
New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. Heartland school district offers free internet to families.
Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)
Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
Brandi Bradley named Williamson County Democratic chairman
MARION — Brandi Bradley is the new Williamson County Democrat Party chairman following a unanimous vote of 15 precinct committeemen Wednesday evening. Bradley replaces Tom Caliper, who will now serve the party as vice chairman, along with Carmen Allen-Adeoye. "My priorities in this role as county chair are to...
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
Two IDOT workers shot near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Evacuation warning for rural Illinois town after secondary dam fails
The deluge of the greater St. Louis region poses problems for residents in rural communities.
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
7 inches of rain causes southern Illinois dam to fail
The same drenching storms that dumped a foot of rain on St. Louis Tuesday morning traveled 60 miles east into Illinois and dropped another 7 inches on the town of Nashville. It was enough to cause the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir to fail and flood about 40 acres, including the east side of the town and State Route 15.
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide.
Carbondale police looking for man in connection with shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting. James A. Blanding, 36, of Murphysboro, is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $750,000.
