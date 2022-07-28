www.natchitochestimes.com
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Suspected drug traffickers off the streets
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured
Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
NEW PIC: Man who randomly slashed woman with boxcutter in Times Square assault ID'd
A boxcutter-wielding man slashed a woman in Times Square Sunday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack. The NYPD released video Monday of the brazen, daytime assault at Seventh Avenue and W. 42nd Street.
