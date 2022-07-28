ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL-AMFM

Suspected drug traffickers off the streets

Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA

