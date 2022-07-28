ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

West Lansing restaurant celebrates 100 years in business

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg5Ji_0gwJ9yng00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing restaurant is celebrating a massive milestone this weekend, 100 years in business.

Harry’s Place, which first opened its doors for customers in 1922, is hosting a day-long celebration of the anniversary on Saturday. From 11 a.m.-11 p.m., there will be a public party with live music, drinks and food specials.

Located right around the corner from Sexton High School, Harry’s Place has been a staple neighborhood watering hole on Lansing’s west side for an entire century.

For decades, it was the de facto lunch stop for workers at the neighboring Fisher Body Plant. Hungry factory workers filled Harry’s Place on their lunch breaks and during the evenings after their shifts.

Original owner and source of the restaurant’s namesake, Harry Andros, was able to start the business thanks to a loan from auto industry pioneer William Durant.

Durant was one of the original co-founders of General Motors and owned Durant Motors, which produced cars to compete with Ford’s Model T.

Ownership of Harry’s Place never left Andros’ family.

Andros passed it down to his son Art Arvanites, who then passed it to his daughter, Harea Bates and her husband, Hugh Bates. As the restaurant is indelibly linked to the local auto industry, Hugh Bates is himself a GM retiree.

After the Fisher Body Plant shut down in 2005, the family was questioning whether to keep Harry’s Place running. Ultimately, the Bates family decided the restaurant’s history was simply too deep to give up on.

Harea Bates held fast and worked hard to transition the atmosphere of Harry’s Place into a more family-friendly environment, hoping to cater to customers beyond just local factory workers on break or on their way home.

“When my mother took over, she tried to make into a family bar, where you could bring your kids in for dinner and have a beer or two while you’re at it. Now we’re a neighborhood bar, instead of just a factory bar,” said Matthew Bates, son of Harea Bates and a manager at Harry’s Place.

The restaurant has been a big part of Matthew Bates’ life as far back as he can possibly remember.

“I’ve been here since I was a baby,” Matthew Bates said.

He attributes the longevity of Harry’s Place to qualities like the consistency of its drink menu and the friendliness of its staff.

The food, which regularly receives compliments for tasting great at a considerably fair price, hasn’t hurt the restaurant’s lifespan either.

“We have some of the friendliest staff there is. We try to make sure everybody that comes in leaves here happy. Everybody can come in here and get a good meal for a good price,” Matthew Bates said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, August 1, 2022

On Two Wheels Monday Evening MTB Ride with Pat. 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. This is an On Two Wheels sanctioned MTB ride hosted by Pat. The meeting location will be the Museum Parking lot at Ella Sharp Park. Helmets are REQUIRED for all riders. All skill riders are welcome. Any questions can be directed towards the shop at 517-789-6077.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omelets are the big sellers at Rooster’s Coney Island

JACKSON, MI – Diners will find large portions at a great price at Rooster’s Coney Island in Jackson. Sokol Shabi has owned Rooster’s Coney Island for around 12 years, where he loves cooking and meeting people. Times were tough for the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the loyalty of the Jackson community helped support the restaurant through it, Shabi said.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Bates
buzznicked.com

Man Buys Barn And Discovers It Has Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars Inside

I’m a pack rat, I’ll fully admit it. I hate throwing things away. There is always some point in time where I find myself needing whatever it was I threw away, even if it’s something I got rid of 10 years ago. Well when a man named Scott Miedema, who is the COO of repocast.com, an auction website run out of Wayland, Mich. got an anonymous phone call from someone looking to sell a barn and the contents in it he thought it would just be another hoarders useless stash of stuff. Instead, he ended making a boat load of cash!
WAYLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#West Side#Beer#Food Drink#Sexton High School#Fisher Body Plant#Durant Motors#Gm
WLNS

Pet of the Day: Meet Penny

Penny came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter from another shelter and is looking for a quieter house with gentle people who will let her settle in at her own pace.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLNS

Jackson County man works to create bee friendly environment

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
msu.edu

3 br, 2 bath House - 288 W Saginaw #201 Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. x2 - 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo w/ Carport - Pet Friendly - 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo. A great location makes this a stellar opportunity. East Lansing School District. Located on the second floor, this unit features an open floor plan with gas fireplace, kitchen with island, central air, appliances (including a washer and dryer), a private balcony and a carport. Large master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. Jacuzzi tub and double vanity sinks in master bath. The 3rd bedroom has glass french doors and would make a great office. Located just west of Abbott, its location provides quick, easy access to MSU, Frandor shopping district and the expressway. Perfect for MSU student(s) or the East Lansing professional. Complex has fitness facility and outdoor pool. Pet friendly (limit 2). $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. Tenant pays gas & electric. Water, sewer, trash, lawn & snow maintenance are all included. No smoking allowed. $40 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. (Minimum of 600 credit score required). (RLNE7611360) Other Amenities: Other (gas fireplace, jacuzzi tub, fitness facility, assigned carport), Pool, Balcony. Appliances: Dishwasher, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer & Dryer, Microwave. Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed.
EAST LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022

The weather for this last weekend of July is looking fantastic. It will be great time to get out and enjoy what a Michigan summer has to offer. Here is a list of over ten different events happening in the West Michigan are this weekend... Runs through Saturday, July 30,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy