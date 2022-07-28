Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

www.fox10tv.com
Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
WDAM-TV
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
Two injured in Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. Officials determined that two women had gotten […]
Teen arrested in Hebron Fast Stop shooting case
UPDATE: 07/29/2022 5:40 p.m. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities have released the identities of two “prime suspects” in the case. Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are both wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery. Authorities said they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Jackson or Dean is asked […]
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
WDAM-TV
Indictment issued in 2020 ATV case resulting in two dead, one injured
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Greene County Grand Jury has issued an indictment on a case that left two dead and another injured from an ATV crash in 2020. Derrick Chavers, 37, allegedly ran the ATV through a group at a party. He is now facing two counts of manslaughter for culpable negligence, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly changing clothes with another person.
One killed, five injured in Washington Parish crash
Cops say a head-on crash Saturday night left a driver dead and five other people hurt. “Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday. According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville...
WDAM-TV
JCSD asking public’s help in locating stolen items
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of items from a residence on Cooley Road off Magnolia Road. A 12-gauge pump shotgun (unknown make/model) A .270-caliber H&H rifle. The theft occurred between 5 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information on...
WDAM-TV
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation. The 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, a.k.a. 12NET, is comprised of agents from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and Petal Police Department.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. mom arrested after newborn tested positive for meth
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a mother for felony child abuse on Tuesday, July 26. Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested after her newborn son tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. “Back in May, we received a CPS referral in reference to a newborn...
WDAM-TV
$50,000 bond set for Jones Co. motorcycle theft suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in a motorcycle theft on Harb Purvis Road made his initial court appearance today. Danny Dial, 37, was on the run following an arrest warrant issued by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for grand larceny. He was eventually captured by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and transported back to Jones County.
WDAM-TV
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The man whose body was recovered near U.S. Highway 84 on Monday morning has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 75-year-old Harold Tucker. The coroner said his family have been notified in Jones County and Florida.
WDAM-TV
Woman airlifted after falling off bridge at Union Falls
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was airlifted after falling at Union Falls on Ovett Moselle Road Thursday. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Union and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments received a call to Union Falls that a woman had fallen off a bridge between Highway 29 and Augusta Road.
Child saved by Jones County sergeant dies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A four-month-old child whose life was recently saved by a Jones County deputy has died. Investigators said a child in a home on Red Hill Florence Road was suffering a medical emergency and not breathing on Wednesday, July 20. The child was turning blue when Sergeant Stephen Graeser arrived at […]
WAPT
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed in welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. — The attorney fora woman who pleaded guilty in what has been described as a $77 million welfare fraud has subpoenaed former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for documents about a volleyball center at his alma mater. The University of Southern Mississippi's athletic foundation allegedly got $5 million...
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Walmart Is Closing Location In Mississippi
