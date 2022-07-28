Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Greene County Grand Jury has issued an indictment on a case that left two dead and another injured from an ATV crash in 2020. Derrick Chavers, 37, allegedly ran the ATV through a group at a party. He is now facing two counts of manslaughter for culpable negligence, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly changing clothes with another person.

GREENE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO