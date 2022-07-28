“The Frontera Project,” A Bilingual Performance About The Southern Border, Comes To D.C.

Some tenants in Montgomery County, Maryland, are bracing for sky-high rent increases in August after the council declined to extend COVID rent protections. The council was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a temporary rent control measure introduced by County Executive Marc Elrich. Expedited Bill 22-22 would have barred landlords from raising rents more than 4.4% for another six months, granting more short-term relief to renters as landlords ratchet up rents across the region. But the council took the vote off the agenda, meaning the measure will not receive a vote until after lawmakers return from summer recess in September.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO