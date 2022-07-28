“The Frontera Project,” A Bilingual Performance About The Southern Border, Comes To D.C.

dcist.com
16 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
Cirque du Soleil is back in Tysons this summer w/ a new show, “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities.”. JAZZ FEST: Soothe your ears with smooth jazz this Friday at the Capitol Stage Jazz Fest, which features four local musicians. Saxophone player Tony Craddock Jr. and singers Neika Simone, Marcus Johnson, and Chan Hall will take the stage and fill Capital Turnaround with their mellow melodies. (Capital Turnaround; 6 p.m.; $50)
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
New Report Details Abuse And Neglect At Psychiatric Institute Of Washington
A new report issued Wednesday by Disability Rights DC, the District’s federally mandated protection and advocacy program, alleges a pattern of “disturbing abuse and neglect” of patients at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington, the only private for-profit psychiatric hospital in D.C. “Numerous patients have reported to Disability...
Southeast Artists, Entrepreneurs Want To Make New St. Elizabeths Retail Development Their Own
There’s some new retail coming to Ward 8, and the entrepreneurs opening there say that they hope the development at St. Elizabeths East will have a big impact on the community — and on their organizations too. The shops will be part of an interim retail space the...
Rents Expected To Rise In Montgomery County After Lawmakers Delay Vote On Rent Control Bill
Some tenants in Montgomery County, Maryland, are bracing for sky-high rent increases in August after the council declined to extend COVID rent protections. The council was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a temporary rent control measure introduced by County Executive Marc Elrich. Expedited Bill 22-22 would have barred landlords from raising rents more than 4.4% for another six months, granting more short-term relief to renters as landlords ratchet up rents across the region. But the council took the vote off the agenda, meaning the measure will not receive a vote until after lawmakers return from summer recess in September.
More Than A Dozen Artists Lose Studios At Torpedo Factory After New Selection Process
Thirteen longtime artists in residence at the Torpedo Factory Arts Center in Alexandria will have to vacate their studios by the end of the summer as the result of a new process for awarding studio leases, a situation that is once again creating conflict between the building’s artist tenants and the city.
The Pandemic Widened The Achievement Gap In Fairfax Schools. Parents Say A Free Tutoring Program Is Closing It
The tutoring program is free of charge and will last at least three years to help children catch up who fell behind academically during the pandemic. This story was produced by El Tiempo Latino. Lo puedes leer en español aquí. The achievement gap widened during the pandemic between...
Alexandria City Public Schools Appoints New Interim Superintendent
Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt will serve as the ACPS interim superintendent effective Sept. 1. The Alexandria City School Board on Thursday appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools. Kay-Wyatt’s term will begin Sept. 1, when she will succeed current superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr.,...
Facing Protests And Harassment, Local Abortion Providers Call For Protection
A small crowd of anti-abortion protesters lingered a mere feet away from the entrance of D.C.’s Planned Parenthood clinic for several hours Saturday morning. While a few out of the seven or so protesters shouted bible verses or prayed silently along the sidewalk, most waited near the front door and approached anyone who entered or exited the clinic in NoMa, even a delivery food worker. They shared materials that contained misleading information about abortion and disparaged Planned Parenthood to whoever was around.
‘Tacones,’ A Local Play Exploring The Queer Immigrant Experience, Debuts At This Year’s Fringe
Edwin Bernal studies his script for Tacones during a rehearsal in Rockville, MD. As an actor, Edwin Bernal has lived many lives. For the past few years, he’s been writing, producing, and starring as a rotating cast of characters in his own Spanish language YouTube skits. But when he was first approached to play the lead character in an upcoming theater drama about immigrants, it felt like destiny.
You Can Now Pre-Order Food On Your Phone At The Airport
Want to avoid another line at the airport? Beginning Friday, you can — at least for food and drinks. Reagan National and Dulles International airports launched a new platform called Order Now that allows travelers to order ahead and pay for food and drinks at various restaurants on their cell phones.
For These Montgomery County Teens, Local Politics Is Personal
(Clockwise from left) Daniela Luseko, Gretchen Gilmore, Eliana Joftus, and Andreas Geffert. These high school students are all campaigning for local candidates in Maryland’s July 19 primary. Young people today have more access to news and information through social media and other platforms than any previous generation. And we...
More Single Tracking Will Slow Down The Red Line This Weekend
This weekend we’re back to our regularly scheduled Metro…delays. Surprisingly, however, some lines are actually running faster than usual. But overall, we know the drill; strap in for some slow rides this weekend. Single tracking continues this week, slowing down Red line trains, which will run every 16...
With Winners Possibly Weeks Away, Here’s Who’s Ahead In Montgomery County Primary Races
It’s David Blair vs. Marc Elrich all over again in the 2022 Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive. Nearly one week after Maryland’s primary, it’s still too early to declare a winner in Montgomery County’s closely watched Democratic primary for county executive. Election workers are still sifting through tens of thousands of mail-in ballots streaming in from around the county and the world.
Solitary Confinement Could Be Banned At D.C. Jail, Youth Detention Facilities Under New Bill
CA new D.C. Council bill could prohibit solitary confinement in D.C.’s jails and youth detention facilities. The bill, introduced by Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh, would also impose stricter limits on the D.C. Jail’s use of so-called “safe cells,” a form of solitary confinement that jail officials say is designed to prevent self-harm but which advocates, experts, and people in the jail have called out for being unnecessarily punitive.
Maryland Primary Results: Trump-Backed Dan Cox Projected Winner Of GOP Governor Primary, Most Local Contests Remain Undecided
After months of legal challenges and partisan fighting over newly drawn congressional maps, Maryland’s delayed Primary Election Day is over, but a majority of local races – including the competitive race for county executive in Montgomery County – remain undecided, and are likely to be so for days or weeks to come.
New Arlington County Policy Limits Cooperation With ICE, But Advocates Say It’s Not Enough
Arlington County has passed a new policy limits how it cooperates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – a step that both community members and the County Board says will build trust with immigrants, encourage them to contact law enforcement and utilize other local resources. “It’s definitely a step...
Fairfax School Health Aide Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medications
A school health aide who worked in a Fairfax County public school has been indicted by a grand jury, accused of stealing student prescription medications that she was supposed to be dispensing to kids. The indictment was announced by county Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. Jennifer Carpenter, 45, the former...
D.C. Police Commander Who Reportedly Shot Man At Wharf Is Known For Aggressive Tactics
On Saturday evening, two off-duty police officers were dining at the Wharf, when they saw a someone outside brandishing a gun during a confrontation on the busy waterfront, according to police. The officers told the person to drop the weapon but he did not do it. “We know that one...
Virginia Railway To Offer Free Rides During Metro’s Yellow And Blue Line Shutdown
Virginia Railway Express will be offering free rides system-wide in September and between select stops in October, as Metro shuts down portion of the Yellow and Blue lines for major construction projects. The VRE’s board approved the measure on Friday, giving fare-free rides across the entire system during the month...
