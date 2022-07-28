ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

“The Frontera Project,” A Bilingual Performance About The Southern Border, Comes To D.C.

By Héctor Alejandro Arzate
DCist
DCist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dcist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

16 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

Cirque du Soleil is back in Tysons this summer w/ a new show, “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities.”. JAZZ FEST: Soothe your ears with smooth jazz this Friday at the Capitol Stage Jazz Fest, which features four local musicians. Saxophone player Tony Craddock Jr. and singers Neika Simone, Marcus Johnson, and Chan Hall will take the stage and fill Capital Turnaround with their mellow melodies. (Capital Turnaround; 6 p.m.; $50)
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
DCist

Rents Expected To Rise In Montgomery County After Lawmakers Delay Vote On Rent Control Bill

Some tenants in Montgomery County, Maryland, are bracing for sky-high rent increases in August after the council declined to extend COVID rent protections. The council was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a temporary rent control measure introduced by County Executive Marc Elrich. Expedited Bill 22-22 would have barred landlords from raising rents more than 4.4% for another six months, granting more short-term relief to renters as landlords ratchet up rents across the region. But the council took the vote off the agenda, meaning the measure will not receive a vote until after lawmakers return from summer recess in September.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Alexandria City Public Schools Appoints New Interim Superintendent

Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt will serve as the ACPS interim superintendent effective Sept. 1. The Alexandria City School Board on Thursday appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools. Kay-Wyatt’s term will begin Sept. 1, when she will succeed current superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr.,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bilingual#Border Wall#Built Environment#Performing#Musical Theater#The Frontera Project#Mexican#Tijuana Hace Teatro
DCist

Facing Protests And Harassment, Local Abortion Providers Call For Protection

A small crowd of anti-abortion protesters lingered a mere feet away from the entrance of D.C.’s Planned Parenthood clinic for several hours Saturday morning. While a few out of the seven or so protesters shouted bible verses or prayed silently along the sidewalk, most waited near the front door and approached anyone who entered or exited the clinic in NoMa, even a delivery food worker. They shared materials that contained misleading information about abortion and disparaged Planned Parenthood to whoever was around.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘Tacones,’ A Local Play Exploring The Queer Immigrant Experience, Debuts At This Year’s Fringe

Edwin Bernal studies his script for Tacones during a rehearsal in Rockville, MD. As an actor, Edwin Bernal has lived many lives. For the past few years, he’s been writing, producing, and starring as a rotating cast of characters in his own Spanish language YouTube skits. But when he was first approached to play the lead character in an upcoming theater drama about immigrants, it felt like destiny.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DCist

You Can Now Pre-Order Food On Your Phone At The Airport

Want to avoid another line at the airport? Beginning Friday, you can — at least for food and drinks. Reagan National and Dulles International airports launched a new platform called Order Now that allows travelers to order ahead and pay for food and drinks at various restaurants on their cell phones.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

For These Montgomery County Teens, Local Politics Is Personal

(Clockwise from left) Daniela Luseko, Gretchen Gilmore, Eliana Joftus, and Andreas Geffert. These high school students are all campaigning for local candidates in Maryland’s July 19 primary. Young people today have more access to news and information through social media and other platforms than any previous generation. And we...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
DCist

More Single Tracking Will Slow Down The Red Line This Weekend

This weekend we’re back to our regularly scheduled Metro…delays. Surprisingly, however, some lines are actually running faster than usual. But overall, we know the drill; strap in for some slow rides this weekend. Single tracking continues this week, slowing down Red line trains, which will run every 16...
LANDOVER, MD
DCist

With Winners Possibly Weeks Away, Here’s Who’s Ahead In Montgomery County Primary Races

It’s David Blair vs. Marc Elrich all over again in the 2022 Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive. Nearly one week after Maryland’s primary, it’s still too early to declare a winner in Montgomery County’s closely watched Democratic primary for county executive. Election workers are still sifting through tens of thousands of mail-in ballots streaming in from around the county and the world.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Solitary Confinement Could Be Banned At D.C. Jail, Youth Detention Facilities Under New Bill

CA new D.C. Council bill could prohibit solitary confinement in D.C.’s jails and youth detention facilities. The bill, introduced by Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh, would also impose stricter limits on the D.C. Jail’s use of so-called “safe cells,” a form of solitary confinement that jail officials say is designed to prevent self-harm but which advocates, experts, and people in the jail have called out for being unnecessarily punitive.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Maryland Primary Results: Trump-Backed Dan Cox Projected Winner Of GOP Governor Primary, Most Local Contests Remain Undecided

After months of legal challenges and partisan fighting over newly drawn congressional maps, Maryland’s delayed Primary Election Day is over, but a majority of local races – including the competitive race for county executive in Montgomery County – remain undecided, and are likely to be so for days or weeks to come.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy