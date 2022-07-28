ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta Commissioner tipped FBI off to alleged wrongdoings by Sammie Sias, agent testifies

By Jared Eggleston
wfxg.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfxg.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A decision has been reached in the trail of suspended Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias. Friday night, the jury found Sias guilty of lying to investigators and destroying records. Day four began with Sias's defense team calling witnesses to the stand. First up was Augusta Recreation...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Sias found guilty on charges of destroying evidence, lying to the FBI

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for just two hours before rendering a verdict on Sammie Sias, finding Sias guilty on both charges in this case. Sias was charged with Destruction of evidence, destruction of documents, as well as lying to the FBI. Just hours after they subpoenaed […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Fbi Special Agent#Defense Attorneys#Fbi
wfxg.com

Family and friends remember life of murdered transgender woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -Keshia Chanel Geter was fatally shot outside a Knights Inn, on Boy Scout Road on July 21. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged 22-YEAR-OLD, JAQUARIE ALLEN WITH MURDER AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME. MANY GATHERED in DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA FOR A...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man with autism missing from Augusta found

UPDATE: Authorities say Benjamin Packer has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say 47-year-old Benjamin Packer was last seen on the 4700 block of Sanctuary Dr. Friday morning. Investigators say he’s Autistic and suffers from depression. It’s believed he was possibly headed […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man wanted for questioning in Simon Powell case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Friday they’re seeking another individual for questioning in relation to the murder of Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for more than six years. Randall Eugene Johnson, 62, is a White male weighing 145 pounds. He is described as 5 feet...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with a murder on the 200 block of Claxton Road early Saturday. The shooting left one person dead and injured four others. The suspects are now identified as 20-year-old Jordan Perkins and 22-year-old...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Two county vehicle pursuit ends in shooting

(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports it engaged in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that led into Burke County and ended with the driver of that vehicle shooting himself. According to a release, "The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office...
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy