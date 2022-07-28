Augusta Commissioner tipped FBI off to alleged wrongdoings by Sammie Sias, agent testifies

www.wfxg.com
Suspended Augusta commissioner convicted of destroying records, lying to federal investigators
Suspended Augusta District 4 Commissioner Sammie Lee Sias was convicted Friday of destroying records, including those related to the expenditure of public money, and then lying about it to federal investigators. A U.S. District Court jury found Sias of Hephzibah, Ga., guilty of Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in...
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A decision has been reached in the trail of suspended Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias. Friday night, the jury found Sias guilty of lying to investigators and destroying records. Day four began with Sias's defense team calling witnesses to the stand. First up was Augusta Recreation...
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a domestic incident on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. A call came in at 11:57 am. for shots fired on 1400 hunter street. The suspect, 23-year-old Terrell Crawford, fired shots during an argument with his family. No one was injured and his […]
Attorneys say there could be more victims of SC man charged with secretly recording people at rental property
A South Carolina man accused of recording people at his rental property without their knowledge is out on bond.
Sias found guilty on charges of destroying evidence, lying to the FBI
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for just two hours before rendering a verdict on Sammie Sias, finding Sias guilty on both charges in this case. Sias was charged with Destruction of evidence, destruction of documents, as well as lying to the FBI. Just hours after they subpoenaed […]
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton. According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police...
Family and friends remember life of murdered transgender woman
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -Keshia Chanel Geter was fatally shot outside a Knights Inn, on Boy Scout Road on July 21. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged 22-YEAR-OLD, JAQUARIE ALLEN WITH MURDER AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME. MANY GATHERED in DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA FOR A...
Man with autism missing from Augusta found
UPDATE: Authorities say Benjamin Packer has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say 47-year-old Benjamin Packer was last seen on the 4700 block of Sanctuary Dr. Friday morning. Investigators say he’s Autistic and suffers from depression. It’s believed he was possibly headed […]
Vigil held for Keisha Chanel Geter who was killed at the Knights Inn
A family’s fight for justice after losing their loved one to what they say is a hate crime.
Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
Man wanted for questioning in Simon Powell case
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Friday they’re seeking another individual for questioning in relation to the murder of Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for more than six years. Randall Eugene Johnson, 62, is a White male weighing 145 pounds. He is described as 5 feet...
Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with a murder on the 200 block of Claxton Road early Saturday. The shooting left one person dead and injured four others. The suspects are now identified as 20-year-old Jordan Perkins and 22-year-old...
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
Two county vehicle pursuit ends in shooting
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports it engaged in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that led into Burke County and ended with the driver of that vehicle shooting himself. According to a release, "The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office...
Aiken County deadly shooting connected to disturbance at Midland Valley High School
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at […]
