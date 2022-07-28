ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis Zoo hopes their black rhino creates a family in Alabama

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGITS_0gwJ9bkD00

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo’s black rhinoceros Moyo was sent to the Birmingham Zoo in hopes of creating a family.

He made it safely to the zoo in Alabama on June 11. The 5-year-old black rhino was moved based on a breeding recommendation made by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Moyo was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on May 17, 2017 to mother Kati Rain and father Ajabu. He was the second black rhino born at the zoo in 26 years and the 10th in Saint Louis Zoo history.

Top story: The East St. Louis street that never dries

The AZA hopes Moyo creates a family with a female black rhino of a similar age to grow and strengthen the black rhino population.

“Moyo is a special rhino, and we really miss him. We have seen him grow up throughout the last five years, and we are happy to see him start this next chapter of his life,” Saint Louis Zoo’s Zoological Manager of the River’s Edge Katie Pilgram-Kloppe said. “This recommendation is a great win for the future of black rhinos. We are excited for Moyo and his opportunity to start a family of his own.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Sports
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX2Now

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
EUREKA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Rhinos#Louis#The Saint Louis Zoo#The Birmingham Zoo#Aza#Nexstar Media Inc
CJ Coombs

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
FOX2Now

EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go. In St. Louis, the paved city...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX2now.com

Mobile command centers set up around St. Louis

St. Louis has opened a few mobile command centers to help flooding victims. O’Fallon, Mo. subdivision still cleaning up after …. Poll shows workers aren’t saving enough for retirement. Study shows link between fitness trackers and weight …. Study shows chocolate is good for high blood pressure. STL...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Monte Bello Is a Slice of Pizza History

When Tanya Buechel wants to illustrate just how much her restaurant, Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861), means to people, she points to one of her longtime customers. The regular, an elderly gentleman, had taken his wife many years ago to Monte Bello for their first date, and the couple made it a tradition to come in every year on their anniversary to celebrate. This year, however, he arrived by himself on their special day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month

ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen

Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy