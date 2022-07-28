Watch Foals’s dizzying new video for ‘Life Is Yours’

Clairo has cancelled the last three dates of her current North American tour, after a technical incident at her gig in Toronto left her with temporary hearing damage. The ‘Sling’ singer-songwriter was performing at Toronto’s History venue on Wednesday (July 27) when an unspecified error with her in-ear monitors caused them to become unbearably loud. Though she was unable to identify what the issue was, Clairo explained to fans on social media that “the sound totally blew out my ears”, forcing her to end the set early as she “already [has] some preexisting damage to my ears” and “couldn’t risk anything more”.

