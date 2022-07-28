Watch Foals’s dizzying new video for ‘Life Is Yours’

www.nme.com
Watch Billie Eilish play intimate acoustic set at record store
Billie Eilish played an intimate acoustic set at a record store in the US – check out the moment below. Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. Eilish was accompanied by her brother...
Watch Warren Hue’s chill music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Tobi Lou
Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has released the music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Nigeria-born American rapper Tobi Lou alongside his album ‘Boy Of The Year’. The 88rising artist dropped the music video on the same day as the release of his highly anticipated debut album on July 29. The music video sees Hue eating a burger in a California diner interspersed with clips of him walking a pack of dogs and lounging in a mansion while he raps, “Past love / I got her outta my life like straight up outta my life / No distractions / I got her out of my life.”
Watch NMIXX’s bubbly remake of Rainbow’s ‘Kiss’
Rookie act NMIXX have released a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 b-side ‘Kiss’. On August 1 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their version of Rainbow’s song ‘Kiss’, taken from their 2009 debut mini-album ‘Gossip Girl’. The accompanying visual sees the members of NMIXX enjoying laidback summer-themed party.
Robbie Williams says his next album will see him going “back to 1995”
Robbie Williams has said his next album will see him going “back to 1995”. Speaking to The Telegraph, the musician opened up about his next album and revealed that he’s looking to his past in order to shape the album’s content. The interviewing journalist recounts how...
Muse’s NFT album of ‘Will Of The People’ will be first new format in the charts for seven years
Muse have announced plans to release an NFT version of their new album ‘Will Of The People’. The non-fungible token edition of the band’s ninth LP will become the first release of its kind to qualify for the charts in the UK. It is the first new format to be added since album streams in 2015.
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
My Chemical Romance lead tributes to producer Doug McKean who has died aged 54
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
Lil Durk recovering after being blasted with pyrotechnic during Lollapalooza set
Lil Durk will taking a brief hiatus to “focus on [his] health”, he’s announced, after an incident that occurred during his Lollapalooza 2022 set left him injured. The rapper was midway through his verse on the Pooh Shiesty joint ‘Back In Blood’ when he inadvertently walked into a pyrotechnic cannon, taking two explosive blasts of smoke directly to the face. The song was immediately stopped as Durk stumbled backwards, holding his face in his hands as crew members rushed to his aide.
Clairo cancels last three shows of tour after tech mishap leads to ear injury
Clairo has cancelled the last three dates of her current North American tour, after a technical incident at her gig in Toronto left her with temporary hearing damage. The ‘Sling’ singer-songwriter was performing at Toronto’s History venue on Wednesday (July 27) when an unspecified error with her in-ear monitors caused them to become unbearably loud. Though she was unable to identify what the issue was, Clairo explained to fans on social media that “the sound totally blew out my ears”, forcing her to end the set early as she “already [has] some preexisting damage to my ears” and “couldn’t risk anything more”.
The Wonder Years announce UK headline tour dates
The Wonder Years have announced plans for a UK tour in the autumn – tickets can be purchased here. The band will hit the road for a rescheduled sold out date at The Old Fire Station on November 6 before they kick off their new tour at London’s Electric Ballroom on November 8.
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
The Hunna announce UK autumn headline tour
The Hunna have announced plans for a UK headline tour in the autumn – purchase tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows, kicking off in Cardiff on October 18, before wrapping in Birmingham on November 5. The tour will also at the Electric Ballroom in London on November 4.
AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer
AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
Watch Joseph Quinn jam with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza
Before Metallica paid tribute to Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson during their Lollapalooza 2022 set, the band met and jammed out backstage with the actor that plays him, Joseph Quinn. Netflix immortalised the wholesome moment in a video posted to Instagram, wherein Metallica and Quinn gush over their respective admiration...
John Cale shares video for new single ‘Night Crawling’ featuring an animated David Bowie
John Cale has shared an animated video for his new single ‘Night Crawling’. The clip, which you can view below, sees the Velvet Underground multi-instrumentalist hitting the streets of New York in the 1970s with David Bowie. The song is his first new music since 2020 single ‘Lazy...
The new Paramore album is influenced by Bloc Party, says Hayley Williams
Hayley Williams has revealed that the upcoming album has been influenced by Bloc Party. Speaking on her Everything Is Emo podcast, Williams started by praising Bloc Party’s 2005 record ‘Silent Alarm’. “We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and...
Fans in uproar as SEVENTEEN’s Singapore concert sells out in under an hour
Fans of SEVENTEEN are up in arms over the K-pop group’s upcoming concert in Singapore, which sold out in under an hour this morning. General passes to the October 13 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium went on sale this morning at 10am SGT (July 30), and sold out under an hour, promoters One Production and Live Nation confirmed.
Green Day perform deep cuts at Lollapalooza warm-up show
Before they headline the Sunday program at Lollapalooza 2022, Green Day played an intimate warm-up show last night (July 29) and performed a whole host of deep cuts – check out footage and the complete setlist below. Taking to 1,100-capacity Metro in Chicago, Green Day quickly veered off their...
SEVENTEEN’s ‘Sector 17’ debuts at Number Four on the Billboard 200
SEVENTEEN have reached a new peak on the Billboard 200 chart with their new repackaged album ‘Sector 17’. On July 31, Billboard announced that the 13-member boyband’s repackaged album ‘Sector 17’ had debuted at Number Four on the weekly album chart, marking their highest-charting entry yet.
Mall Grab: a hard-hitting debut with added Turnstile and Nia Archives
Mall Grab’s debut album ‘What I Breathe’ is steeped in the DNA of London. Whether it’s the spirit of jungle and grime that breathes through its tracks or the guest vocals of Novelist, D Double E and Nia Archives, the sounds of the city are emblazoned across the record. It could be surprising to learn, then, that Mall Grab is in fact the moniker of Jordon Alexander, a native of Newcastle, Australia.
