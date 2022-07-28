Going to the fair carnival? Here are some ticket options

Sun beat down on Quincy as the Plumas Sierra County Fair parade participants made their way down Main Street to the cheers of the crowd this morning, July 30. Tommy Miles of KQNY emceed the event in front of Plumas Bank, while Ron Trumbo of KnLF called out the entries in front of the Plumas County courthouse. The annual parade is sponsored by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy some photos from today’s fair parade and don’t forget that there are two more days to attend the Plumas Sierra County Fair. Country singer Jake Jacobson headlines the fair this evening at 7 p.m. and the car races take over the grandstand Sunday evening.

QUINCY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO