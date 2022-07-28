Going to the fair carnival? Here are some ticket options

www.plumasnews.com
Plumas County News
Friends of the Library book sale starts Aug. 4
The perfect way to while away a hot summer afternoon is with a good book. And the perfect place to find good books at bargain prices is at the Quincy Friends of the Library book sale!. The Friends’ next big book sale is just around the corner, so mark your...
Plumas County News
Along the parade route in downtown Quincy
Sun beat down on Quincy as the Plumas Sierra County Fair parade participants made their way down Main Street to the cheers of the crowd this morning, July 30. Tommy Miles of KQNY emceed the event in front of Plumas Bank, while Ron Trumbo of KnLF called out the entries in front of the Plumas County courthouse. The annual parade is sponsored by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy some photos from today’s fair parade and don’t forget that there are two more days to attend the Plumas Sierra County Fair. Country singer Jake Jacobson headlines the fair this evening at 7 p.m. and the car races take over the grandstand Sunday evening.
susanvillestuff.com
Judging Results from the 2022 Lassen County Fair Parade
Another spectacular Lassen County Fair Parade is in the books and the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce, organizers of the event, have announced results of the parade judging. First Place #14 – Lassen High School Cheerleaders. Second Place #6 – Lassen County Jr Fair Board. SPECIAL INTEREST VEHICLES:
QSR Web
Arby's lands in Oroville, California
Arby's has opened in Oroville, California. The legacy chain opened its lastest store on July 15, according to a press release. The opening marks the second Arby's in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group's newest Arby's is one of the first in the entire Arby's system to showcase the brand's double drive-thru design and is the first ground-up Arby's in Northern California in more than 40 years.
Plumas County News
Plumas Community Hospice holds fundraiser
Two lucky individuals will have wood to help keep them warm this winter thanks to a local fundraiser benefiting hospice. Jean Hatzel drew the winning ticket for a cord of mixed pine donated by Ron and Stephanie Horton for the Plumas Community Hospice Fundraiser. The Hortons also donated a cord of oak, which Denise Pyper won, and then gifted to a friend.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
Sierra Sun
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
Plumas County News
HipShakers to release new CD, perform at the Drunk Brush on Friday
Popular local band “HipShakers” will perform at The Drunk Brush (in Grover Alley) in Quincy on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. but come early and enjoy a beverage before the band plays. Along with much of their familiar material, the band will play songs from their soon-to-be-released album. Unforeseen production delays have pushed the release date back to late August, but that won’t be a deterrent to a night of dancing and hip shaking.
Plumas County News
Wind, thunder, lightning, and rain – weather varies across Plumas this afternoon
UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Plumas National Forest crews responding to the report of smoke in Keddie, report that the fire is at 1 acre, west of Highway 70, within the Dixie Fire burn scar. The fire is burning in needle cast with limited vegetation. The current rate of spread is low, unless wind becomes a factor.
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
krcrtv.com
Number of rabid skunks on the rise in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of Butte County have even more reason to avoid skunks now: Butte County Public Health's (BCPH) Animal Control Program has reported an increase in skunks infected with rabies, a deadly virus which drastically increases aggression in animals. The department urges all residents to make...
Plumas County News
Forest Service reports water shortage at Little Grass Valley rec sites
While lake levels are still good, the recreation facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir on the Plumas National Forest Feather River Ranger District are being affected by water shortages. There is limited water available at Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather Campgrounds. Water conservation in these areas is critical...
Plumas County News
Reta Spencer Celebration of Life
A celebration of life for Reta Spencer (August 6th, 1935-October 19th, 2021) will be held at Greenville Cemetery on August 6th, at 10 am. Reta went to be with Jesus on October 19th, 2021. Reta moved with her husband Boyd Spencer (August 24th, 1930-August 15th, 2008) to the Indian Valley in 1983, where they became active members of the Greenville Methodist Church.
krcrtv.com
DON'T TAX THE SUN: proposed tax on solar users provokes protest in front of Chico PG&E
CHICO, Calif. — California utility officials want to tax those with solar energy installed on their homes or businesses. The proposal is not sitting well with consumers across the state, including Chico. Roughly 30 people filled the sidewalk in front of the PG&E Customer Center on Salem Street Friday...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
krcrtv.com
Chico homeless enforcement temporarily pivots to address people evading enforcement
CHICO, Calif. — Chico has put its largest homeless encampment behind it, but now the question is which camp is next and what about the people bouncing from camp to camp to evade enforcement?. They are questions homeowners living next to these growing encampments have yet to receive an...
krcrtv.com
2,300 PG&E customers lose power in Chico early Friday
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 29, 6:48 AM:. Power has been restored to all PG&E customers in the Chico area this morning. The outage began just before midnight Thursday night, affecting a little over 2,300 customers. As of 4 a.m. Friday, the number of customers affected dropped significantly to 1,127.
krcrtv.com
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
Plumas County News
Plumas National Forest Fire & Aviation Management resources respond to a fire in Cape Lake area
As of approximately 6:30 p.m., the USFS Plumas National Forest shared on social media that Plumas National Forest Fire & Aviation Management resources responded to a fire in the Cape Lake area west of Bucks Lake this afternoon, Friday, July 22. The Cape Fire is 1/4 mile west of Cape...
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
