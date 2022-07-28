ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Going to the fair carnival? Here are some ticket options

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Friends of the Library book sale starts Aug. 4

The perfect way to while away a hot summer afternoon is with a good book. And the perfect place to find good books at bargain prices is at the Quincy Friends of the Library book sale!. The Friends’ next big book sale is just around the corner, so mark your...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Along the parade route in downtown Quincy

Sun beat down on Quincy as the Plumas Sierra County Fair parade participants made their way down Main Street to the cheers of the crowd this morning, July 30. Tommy Miles of KQNY emceed the event in front of Plumas Bank, while Ron Trumbo of KnLF called out the entries in front of the Plumas County courthouse. The annual parade is sponsored by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy some photos from today’s fair parade and don’t forget that there are two more days to attend the Plumas Sierra County Fair. Country singer Jake Jacobson headlines the fair this evening at 7 p.m. and the car races take over the grandstand Sunday evening.
QUINCY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Judging Results from the 2022 Lassen County Fair Parade

Another spectacular Lassen County Fair Parade is in the books and the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce, organizers of the event, have announced results of the parade judging. First Place #14 – Lassen High School Cheerleaders. Second Place #6 – Lassen County Jr Fair Board. SPECIAL INTEREST VEHICLES:
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
QSR Web

Arby's lands in Oroville, California

Arby's has opened in Oroville, California. The legacy chain opened its lastest store on July 15, according to a press release. The opening marks the second Arby's in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group's newest Arby's is one of the first in the entire Arby's system to showcase the brand's double drive-thru design and is the first ground-up Arby's in Northern California in more than 40 years.
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Plumas County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Plumas County News

Plumas Community Hospice holds fundraiser

Two lucky individuals will have wood to help keep them warm this winter thanks to a local fundraiser benefiting hospice. Jean Hatzel drew the winning ticket for a cord of mixed pine donated by Ron and Stephanie Horton for the Plumas Community Hospice Fundraiser. The Hortons also donated a cord of oak, which Denise Pyper won, and then gifted to a friend.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Music legends booked for Truckee concerts

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

HipShakers to release new CD, perform at the Drunk Brush on Friday

Popular local band “HipShakers” will perform at The Drunk Brush (in Grover Alley) in Quincy on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. but come early and enjoy a beverage before the band plays. Along with much of their familiar material, the band will play songs from their soon-to-be-released album. Unforeseen production delays have pushed the release date back to late August, but that won’t be a deterrent to a night of dancing and hip shaking.
QUINCY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Carnival#County Fairs#Discounts#Plumas Bank Branches#Sierra Valley Home Center#Sierra Valley Feed#Safeway#The Fair Office
2news.com

Brush Fire on Red Rock Road

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
TRUCKEE, CA
krcrtv.com

Number of rabid skunks on the rise in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of Butte County have even more reason to avoid skunks now: Butte County Public Health's (BCPH) Animal Control Program has reported an increase in skunks infected with rabies, a deadly virus which drastically increases aggression in animals. The department urges all residents to make...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Forest Service reports water shortage at Little Grass Valley rec sites

While lake levels are still good, the recreation facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir on the Plumas National Forest Feather River Ranger District are being affected by water shortages. There is limited water available at Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather Campgrounds. Water conservation in these areas is critical...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Plumas County News

Reta Spencer Celebration of Life

A celebration of life for Reta Spencer (August 6th, 1935-October 19th, 2021) will be held at Greenville Cemetery on August 6th, at 10 am. Reta went to be with Jesus on October 19th, 2021. Reta moved with her husband Boyd Spencer (August 24th, 1930-August 15th, 2008) to the Indian Valley in 1983, where they became active members of the Greenville Methodist Church.
GREENVILLE, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022

The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

2,300 PG&E customers lose power in Chico early Friday

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 29, 6:48 AM:. Power has been restored to all PG&E customers in the Chico area this morning. The outage began just before midnight Thursday night, affecting a little over 2,300 customers. As of 4 a.m. Friday, the number of customers affected dropped significantly to 1,127.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
krcrtv.com

Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino

Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy