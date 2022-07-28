Kansas football lands commitment from 3-star defensive end in the Class of 2023

m.kusports.com
KU Sports
Kansas receives commitment from Florida HS defensive tackle Marcus Calvin
Marcus Calvin, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle from St. Petersburg, Florida, committed to play football at Kansas on Monday evening. Calvin chose the Jayhawks over Vanderbilt and Liberty, which he identified as his finalists on July 18. He had been recruited heavily by Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos, was offered a scholarship by the Jayhawks in early June and took an official visit to campus on June 17.
KU Sports
Kansas' Kenny Logan Jr. named national defensive player of the year candidate
Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. was named to yet another watch list on Monday as he was listed as one of 90 preseason candidates for the Chuck Bednarik Award. Logan, a senior, has already been named as a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes the nation's top defensive back, and the Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player.
KU Sports
Three strengths and a couple questions for Kansas basketball at the end of summer workouts
With summer workouts now in the past and the 2022-23 Kansas basketball roster set, we have a little better idea of how Bill Self’s squad will look when it hits the floor to defend the 2022 national title later this year. The Jayhawks will feature a returning core of...
