Kansas football lands commitment from 3-star defensive end in the Class of 2023

Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. was named to yet another watch list on Monday as he was listed as one of 90 preseason candidates for the Chuck Bednarik Award. Logan, a senior, has already been named as a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes the nation's top defensive back, and the Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO