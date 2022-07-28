ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

How NC State basketball assistant coach Kareem Richardson’s past could help Wolfpack

By Kyle Williams
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvovH_0gwJ930s00

Kareem Richardson’s interest in coaching began because of his father, and he molded and honed that interest through summers working at Rick Pitino’s basketball camps at Kentucky as a college athlete.

Richardson worked at the basketball camp for five years throughout his college career, soaking up as much knowledge as possible. Pitino’s up-tempo, pressing style of basketball captivated Richardson at a time when most colleges were running things at a slower pace. The former head coach at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, who worked under Pitino at Louisville with Kevin Keatts, should be in position to help N.C. State immediately in his first season as an assistant on Keatts’ Wolfpack staff.

Richardson not only brings prior experience working with Keatts to his new role in Raleigh, but knowledge accumulated from his 12 prior coaching stops.

“I’ve been around coaches that were really good offensive (coaches), and some really good defensive (coaches), and I mesh that with me,” Richardson said. “I feel like I can be helpful on both sides of the floor.”

Richardson experienced growth going from a young assistant in 1997 at Indianapolis to head coach at UMKC from 2013-19, making seven other stops — including his time Louisville — along the way. Having experienced life as the coach in charge, he understands the burden that assistant coaches can put on the head coach. Richardson knows it is better to offer Keatts a suggestion with a probable solution, rather than a suggestion without a resolution.

With former N.C. State forward Levi Watkins also entering his first season on Keatts’ staff, Richardson — a former point guard at Evansville and East Carolina — will work more with the guards. Having played the position himself, he hopes to teach the players, like leading scorer Terquavion Smith, about the game. As an assistant for Clemson last season, Richardson scouted Smith when the Tigers faced the Wolfpack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EPmT_0gwJ930s00
UMKC coach Kareem Richardson (middle) talks to his squad a game in 2016. Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

“He gave us a lot of buckets in the league last year,” Richardson said. “I think where I can help him is helping him with his point guard skills, some of his reads.”

Richardson’s straightforward coaching style should mesh well with Keatts’ program.

One of the main lessons Richardson learned from his time as a head coach was the importance of honesty within a program. Some coaches tell people what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear.

“Telling the truth isn’t meaning I’m being negative, or I’m getting on you,” Richardson said. “It’s about how I can help us grow as a unit, as a team, as a person to strive for the championship level...”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
FanSided

Is Josh Downs in line to make UNC Football history?

Heading into what could be his final season in Chapel Hill, could Josh Downs make some UNC Football history before he departs?. Before his time with the UNC Football program officially comes to an end, standout wide receiver Josh Downs has the potential to re-write some of North Carolina’s receiving records.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles facing one of state’s most challenging non-conference schedules

Nobody will accuse Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team of taking things lightly in non-conference play this fall. That’s because the Eagles are playing one of the state’s most demanding schedules - a gauntlet of regional powerhouses who will put EAHS to the test each and every Friday night.
MEBANE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Watkins
Person
Rick Pitino
Person
Kareem Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Coaching#Umkc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
456
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy