WANTED: Felon escaped a Pueblo medical facility

Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
Missing Fountain child found safe; investigation ongoing
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A little boy who went missing over the weekend has been found. The Fountain Police Department reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday that 7-year-old Ashton Laymon had been located after nearly 24 hours missing and was with police officers. The department would not comment on where he was found, only that he was safe and there were multiple persons of interest in the case.
According to the Fountain Police Department, the missing 7-year-old boy named Ashton Laymon, who initially was last seen Saturday evening at around 5:30 p.m. near 800 South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, has been found and is safe.
Daily Record
Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother
A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
3-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by mother south of Colorado Springs
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car outside a home near Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol says the child’s mother was behind the wheel. A spokesperson with State Patrol tells 11 News the tragedy appears to have been a terrible...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after causing a crash near Patty Jewett Golf Course Saturday night. Police say the rider was speeding west on Constitution near Union when he tried to pass a vehicle in the left lane. He instead rear-ended that car, lost control, and was thrown from his bike. He was transported from the scene with serious injuries. No one in the other vehicle was hurt.
Crossbow, Guns, Arrests + More at Colorado Homeless Camp Raid
Homelessness is an unfortunate problem globally, and Colorado is no exception. It is never a nice feeling to think that a person's living situation could be in such shape that they have to call a homeless camp home. The sad truth is that many Coloradans have found themselves in this...
Help a Colorado girl get a specialized bike through a new Quick Quack Car Wash fundraiser in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a fundraiser in Fountain to help get a Colorado girl a specialized bike. Klohe was born with Congenital Cytomegalovirus, resulting in Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. Klohe has never been able to ride a bike herself, but thanks to new adaptive technology Klohe tried out at The Arc Pikes Peak Region, there’s a specialized bicycle that is perfect for her!
The Pueblo County Coroner Office is getting a new building
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office (PCC) announced that the Board of County Commissioners approved a motion to acquire a property at 1300 N. Santa Fe Ave. The PCC says that the building will be used as a new Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This will allow the...
A community still looking for answers after death of teenager
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Family of deceased Pueblo teen Haley Perkins held a memorial for her today. 1 Person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Shooting near Southeast side of Pikes Peak and Academy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. While her...
Busted in Cripple Creek July 23 Edition
07-19-2022 Venita Lynn Cox, 59 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 07-21-2022 Joshua Keith Griffith, 29 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for18-6-800.3 – Domestic Violence, 18-3-204 – 3rd Degree Assault, 18-9-111 – Harassment, and 18-4-501 – Criminal Mischief.
2 arrested in drive-by shooting near downtown Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have arrested two people in connection with a drive-by shooting before 1 p.m. Friday near West 4th Street and Alamo Road. Officers were dispatched to the area for a drive-by shooting without injury. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend was involved in the shooting.
Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say several people are in custody after they got information from a victim whose vehicle was stolen near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. The stolen vehicle was reportedly a result of a carjacking where AR rifles were used. Officers tried to...
While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a man connected to a string of motor vehicle thefts out of Cañon City had nearly a dozen felony warrants from four different counties at the time of his arrest. Sunday, the Pueblo Police Department and Cañon City Police Department teamed up to arrest 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 32-year-old Christina The post While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree appeared first on KRDO.
Family of Colorado Springs man pushes for answers 17 years after his unsolved murder
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of 23-year-old Brandon Browne refuses to give up on his case after he was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in 2005. His family still doesn't understand how it happened. "I don't remember, not once, him having any enemies or anything like that. You know, like he just had The post Family of Colorado Springs man pushes for answers 17 years after his unsolved murder appeared first on KRDO.
Affidavit: Elyria Park shooting suspect was wanted in El Paso County
The suspect in a deadly shooting at Elyria Park was wanted for several violent crimes in El Paso County, including assault with a deadly weapon, according to an affidavit in the case unsealed Friday.
Colorado Springs Police cruiser hit while making a traffic stop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a marked police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday morning. It happened at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road just before 8 a.m. CSPD says the officer saw a vehicle “commit a red light violation at...
