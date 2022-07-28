ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'

By Rachel DeSantis
People
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 116

Mary Marshall Kalina
4d ago

I don't blame her. They are her songs that she wrote and put her heart and soul into. I wouldn't do it either. They should be given to your kids after you pass. Bc it's a part of you.

Reply(1)
31
Michael Hause
3d ago

Smart move...She doesn't need thr.money and she knows the value will only go up. Always been a smart money person...

Reply
18
Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’

Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
HOMELESS
Cinemablend

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?

While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John Is ‘The Best She’s Ever Sounded’: How Elton Helped

Britney Spears’ new song with Sir Elton John is sure to be an exciting treats for fans of both pop icons. Sources close to Britney, 45, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her upcoming duet with the 75-year-old rockstar that the new take on Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer” is “the best she has ever sounded,” and she’s excited for her fans to hear it.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Guy Oseary
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Madonna
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Britney Spears
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Warner Music Group#Tiktok
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

295K+
Followers
48K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy