Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'

people.com
Mary Marshall Kalina
4d ago
I don't blame her. They are her songs that she wrote and put her heart and soul into. I wouldn't do it either. They should be given to your kids after you pass. Bc it's a part of you.
Reply(1)
31
Michael Hause
3d ago
Smart move...She doesn't need thr.money and she knows the value will only go up. Always been a smart money person...
Reply
18
Related
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’
Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?
While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John Is ‘The Best She’s Ever Sounded’: How Elton Helped
Britney Spears’ new song with Sir Elton John is sure to be an exciting treats for fans of both pop icons. Sources close to Britney, 45, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her upcoming duet with the 75-year-old rockstar that the new take on Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer” is “the best she has ever sounded,” and she’s excited for her fans to hear it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dakota Johnson Finally Opened Up About Getting Dragged Into The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial
This article was originally posted on 05/05/22 titled: Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbe...
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It
Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
People
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
People
295K+
Followers
48K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 116