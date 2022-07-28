ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, will hold wedding ceremony on the White House South Lawn

By Kayla Gallagher
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFWsb_0gwJ8vBi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EvJ3_0gwJ8vBi00
President Joe Biden pictured with granddaughter Naomi in 2011.

Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images

  • Naomi Biden announced she would have a White House wedding earlier this year.
  • In a tweet, Naomi shared she will host the ceremony on the South Lawn.
  • Naomi, 28, is one of Hunter Biden's daughters.

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, has announced that her wedding ceremony will be held on the South Lawn of the White House.

Naomi, 28, tweeted a photo of the lawn with a view of the Washington Monument on Thursday with the caption, "Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn't be more excited."

Wedding bells have not rung at the White House since former President Barack Obama's photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013. There have been 18 documented weddings at the White House hosted by presidents and first ladies, according to the White House Historical Association.

Naomi is Hunter Biden's eldest daughter and one of the president's seven grandchildren.

She's a lawyer at Arnold & Porter, and her fiance, Peter Neal, is a 24-year-old law student at the University of Pennsylvania. They're tying the knot on Novemeber 19, according to CNN.

Neal proposed to Naomi during Labor Day weekend of 2021 in his hometown of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They announced their engagement in an Instagram post with a simple caption: "Forever."

The couple initially revealed they intended on marrying at the White House in April.

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Cindy McCain says late husband John 'wouldn't recognize' today's Republican Party, says 'we've lost our way' and praises Liz Cheney for doing 'what's good for the country' even though it will 'harm her in the end'

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, said her husband wouldn't recognize today's Republican Party. She spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell ahead of Thursday's ceremony at the White House, where Senator McCain will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil honor. Cindy McCain...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Peter Neal
Person
Pete Souza
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Cnn#The Lawn#The Washington Monument#Arnold Porter
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

561K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy