ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Four charged after alleged Nashville murder-for-hire scheme

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0gwJ8tQG00

More than 7 months after being indicted in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murders of two people , four men have been charged with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death and kidnapping resulting in death.

In December, 47-year-old Erik Charles Maund, 48-year-old Golad Peled, 47-year-old Bryon Brockway and 31-year-old Adam Carey were indicted for the March 2020 deaths of 33-year-old Holly Williams and 36-year-old William Lanway.

MNPD
Erik Maund is arrested for his connection for two murders in Nashville.
MNPD
Gilad Pelad is arrested for his alleged connection for the murder of two people in Nashville.
MNPD
Adam Carey is arrested for his connection of the death of two Nashvillians in March 2020.
MNPD
Bryon Brockway is arrested for his connection with Nashville murder victims.

According to the indictment, Maund would sometimes travel to Nashville to visit a relative and in early February 2020, emailed a woman, later identified as Williams to see her during an upcoming visit.

MNPD
Holly A. Williams died in March 2020 as part of an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.
MNPD
William Lanway died in March 2020 as part of an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

After his visit to the city, Maund received text messages from Lanway who reportedly had a relationship with Williams and threatened to expose the relationship if Lanway did not receive the money he was demanding.

The indictment alleges that Maund enlisted the services of Peled, Brockway and Carey to "assist with dealing with the threats" and on March 5, 2020, he withdrew $15,000 from his bank account. Also on that same day, an “intelligence report” was prepared and provided to Peled.

After surveilling Williams, $8,000 in cash was allegedly deposited into a Speartip Security business account as well as $7,000 in cash to Peled's personal bank account.

The following day on March 12, Maund allegedly transferred $150,000 to a bank account controlled by Peled.

The indictment alleges that on the same day, Brockway and Carey confronted Williams and Lanway in a parking lot and murdered Lanway by shooting several times.

They then kidnapped Williams and reportedly drove her and Lanway to a construction site on Old Hickory Boulevard before murdering her.

Both bodies were discarded and within hours, the account they used to communicate was deleted and a rental car rented by Brockway was returned before all of the suspects reportedly fled to their respective locations.

It's alleged that at some point between March 11, 2020, and the present, $750,000 was transferred by Maund to Peled, Brockway and Carey for the crimes.

All defendants were arrested on December 10, 2021and remain in custody.

If convicted, all defendants face up to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin man indicted on vehicular homicide charges in December 2021 crash

A Franklin man has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges in a December 2021 crash that killed another Franklin man and seriously injured the man’s wife. According to the grand jury indictment filed with the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court, 30-year-old Phillip Andrew Cadle has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by intoxication (.08% or greater), vehicular homicide by recklessness, vehicular assault, vehicular assault by intoxication (.08% or greater), reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, driving under the influence (.08% or greater), driving under the influence (.20% or greater), and failure to maintain lane (opposing traffic.)
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Williams
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

18-year-old charged with 2019 murder charged as adult for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 is now in the adult system after being arrested Thursday for carjacking. Metro Police said they believe that 18-year-old Brian Thompson allegedly conspired with 17-year-old Danny Clark in the armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro at 2 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and Westchester intersection Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder For Hire#Violent Crime
WSMV

Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy