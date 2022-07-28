Tiffanie Williams of Cottage Grove takes home Emerald Valley USBC Bowler of the Year award

cgsentinel.com
kptv.com
African track team located after going missing in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
nbc16.com
Missing members of Eritrea track and field team 'have been located and are not in danger'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon released a statement Thursday on the five members of the Eritrea track and field team that had been reported missing after the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. "The five missing individuals have been located and are not in danger," according to the Eritrean...
kezi.com
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
oregontoday.net
Missing Person, Cottage Grove Area, July 26
Sunday night just before 5:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a person at Cottage Grove Lake had gone underwater and not resurfaced. The involved, 74 year old Harry McIntire of Cottage Grove, had been reportedly boating with his wife near Primitive Campground prior to the incident. Deputies along with Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene and searched into the night, however McIntire has not yet been located. The search has resumed this morning. Additional details will be released as they become available.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
kptv.com
Family of 6 rescued from Santiam River after becoming stranded
JEFFERSON Ore. (KPTV) – A family of six was rescued from the Santiam River on Wednesday, according to the Albany Fire Department. Officials say Albany fire’s Water Rescue Team responded shortly after 7 p.m. when a family of two adults and four children became stranded. To reach the stranded kayakers, crews used special vehicles referred to as “Rescue Water Crafts.”
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
kqennewsradio.com
SECTION OF PINE STREET CLOSED FOLLOWING LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
A section of Southeast Pine Street in Roseburg was closed following a log truck versus pickup accident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 a.m. the log truck was headed south on Pine when the pickup allegedly drove into the side of the first vehicle, coming from Southeast Sykes Street. Based on driver and witness statements, the pickup driver apparently failed to stop at the stop sign.
clayconews.com
CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
KVAL
'I would not want anyone to go through this': Search of Cottage Grove Lake continues
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The search continues Tuesday night for a missing boater at Cottage Grove Reservoir. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says divers and boaters have resumed searching the area where 74-year-old Harry McIntire went missing. We spoke with the man's wife, who has a message for anyone...
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS
A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 2:15 p.m. an SUV was eastbound on Lower Smith River Road in the Reedsport area. The 33-year old driver lost control of her vehicle and it left the highway, rolling multiple times. The woman flagged down a passing motorist who drove her to an area where there was cellular reception and contacted 911.
nbc16.com
5 members of Eritrea track and field team reported missing, U of O Police report
UPDATE (7/28/22): Missing members of Eritrea track and field team "have been located and are not in danger," authorities reported. EUGENE, Ore. - Five members of a team that competed at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 have been reported missing, authorities in Eugene reported. On July 24, the University of...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Body found in Santiam River, identified
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a male found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road, which they recovered on Sunday, July 3, at 1:36 p.m. The male has been identified as 16-year-old Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, who was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 12, and was reported missing on June 13.
kqennewsradio.com
WRECK CLOGS TRAFFIC AT BUSY INTERSECTION
A two-vehicle wreck clogged traffic at a busy intersection in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:50 a.m. an SUV was southbound in the left turn lane of Southeast Stephens Street, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Diamond Lake Boulevard on a flashing yellow light. Another SUV was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street in the right lane with a green light. The first driver turned in front of the second one, and failed to yield, leading to the crash.
kezi.com
One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126
EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
kezi.com
Woman injured in stabbing, suspect not found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Strike City Bowling in Eugene Friday night. The stabbing happened at about 10:45 p.m., police said. The suspect ran away from the scene to the north. Officers said they used a K9 to look for...
