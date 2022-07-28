ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NIL: Shaqir O’Neal, Shedeur Sanders HBCU athletes with highest value

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zh7Ys_0gwJ8Mjd00

When it comes to HBCU athletes and the NIL (name, image and likeness) marketplace, Shaqir O’Neal and Shedeur Sanders have the highest value at the moment.

That’s according to the latest numbers from On3NIL.

The index uses the following information to evaluate what a student-athlete’s endorsement is worth: Social media following and engagement are one component. Athlete data, achievements, performance, and media sentiment are another. Endorsement deals, opportunities, and collectives round out the calculations.

The top spot on the list goes to rising senior LeBron James Jr., AKA Bronny James. James’ valuation is set at $6.4 million. He hasn’t committed to a college yet, but HBCUs North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central are listed under his status, meaning the website thinks they are possible landing spots for him. Both programs offered Bronny James as a freshman.

The highest-ranked HBCU athlete on this list is Texas Southern swingman Shaqir O’Neal. O’Neal, of course, is the son of basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Shaqir redshirted for TSU last season as it won the SWAC title and another First Four game in the NCAA Tournament. His value, according to the website, is $1.4 million. Ironically, he’s only the second highest rated athlete from his family on this list as his brother, Shareef, is ranked sixth on the list thanks in heavy part to his nearly five million social media followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hbxY_0gwJ8Mjd00
Shedeur Sanders is one of the most valuable student-athletes in the NIL marketplace.

Shedeur Sanders is ranked 18th overall on the NIL list, and 11th amongst college football players. Being the youngest son of Deion Sanders certainly doesn’t hurt, but Sanders has performed at a high level since high school. A four-star prospect at Trinity Christian, he was headed for Florida Atlantic until his father took the job at Jackson State. All he did last year was win the Eddie Robinson Award for Freshman of The Year in the FCS and the HBCU Gameday FCS Offensive Player of The Year. His valuation is listed at $829k.


Next on the list is Sanders’ teammate, Travis Hunter. The top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Hunter has a combined 1 million followers, which have helped him land at the no. 43 spot on the NIL list with an estimated value of $570k. He recently signed an NIL deal with Greenwood, an online banking platform that focuses on Black and Brown individuals and businesses.

Rounding out the list of HBCU names on the NIL list is Shilo Sanders. The defensive back is ranked 72nd overall on the top 100 list. He was an SEC-level prospect coming out of high school and landed at South Carolina before transferring to play for his father at Jackson State.

The post NIL: Shaqir O’Neal, Shedeur Sanders HBCU athletes with highest value appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NFL
On3.com

5-star center Ugonna Kingsley will commit at 2 PM ET on Monday

Kentucky is expected to add a new piece to its frontcourt on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 2022 five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Monday, choosing between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Deion Sanders
Yardbarker

LeBron James' son Bryce listed at 6-foot-6 at 15 years old

That marks a serious growth spurt for Bryce, who only turned 15 last month. He plays guard and is about to begin his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California (where Bronny also attends and will be entering his senior year). Bryce clearly inherited the height gene...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Southern#Hall Of Famer#Tsu#Swac#The Ncaa Tournament
Yardbarker

Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Michael Jordan Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

NBA legend Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Sunday afternoon. Since then, there's been an outpouring of support for the legend with all sorts of prominent people in sports offering their condolences. Michael Jordan is the latest person to release a statement following Russell's death.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy