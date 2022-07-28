ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCC's Workforce Development to host pop-up job fair on July 29

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
Tallahassee Community College's Workforce Development is set to host a free pop-up job fair on Friday, July 29.

There will be full-time, part-time and instructor positions available for hiring for TCC Workforce Development organization.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., candidates are welcomed to attend the fair at the TCC Center for Workforce Development, located at 444 Appleyard Drive, Bldg 38, and are requested to bring resumes.

Career and technical education instructors job opportunities will be present from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Professional and administrative support job opportunities will be present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Job seekers may walk-in or register.

To register or find out more on what specific positions are available, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/tcc-workforce-development .

