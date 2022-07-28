John Phillips the longest tenured Planning Commission member steps down

PARK CITY, Utah – Planning Commissioner John Phillips led his final meeting on Wednesday after nine years on the Park City Planning Commission, three of which he spent as Chair. Phillips served as the Commission Chair for the longest time in Park City history. Appointed in 2013 by Mayor Dana Williams, John Phillips served nearly a decade during a period of incredible change in Park City.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that serving on the Park City Planning Commission has been the greatest professional honor of my life,” said Phillips. “Through thousands of hours of meetings and countless nights pouring over plans and reports, I will miss the feeling of having the resident’s trust in me to make the right decisions for our community the most. I embarked on this journey to help steer development; little did I know the impact it would have on my personal growth. Thank you, Park City.”

According to Phillips, one of the major accomplishments during his leadership was the $45 million acquisition of Treasure Hill, which secured 105 acres of land for future generations to enjoy as open space.

In his opinion, the main issues facing Park City are housing affordability and giving our workforce the chance to reside in the city. However, Phillips expresses his optimism that future Commissioners will approach the problem with the benefit of a new viewpoint and come up with innovative and long-lasting solutions.

John is looking forward to spending time with his kids and finding new ways to give back to the community.

