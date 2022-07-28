www.firstcoastnews.com
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
Woman hit, killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking just north of 8th Street Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FHP were called to US-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Phoenix neighborhood before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting. Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported. Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to...
Motorcyclist, passenger in car killed in Westside crash: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist and the passenger of a car were killed Saturday night in a crash on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on Wesconnett Boulevard and Timuquana Road around 7:55 p.m., according to Jacksonville firefighters. The 35-year-old motorcyclist died...
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
One killed in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash, 3 injured on Wesconnett Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: 7/31/2022 6:18 a.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Road 134 at a high speed approaching Wesconnett Boulevard while a sedan was preparing to turn left from State Road 134 Westbound onto Wesconnett Boulevard Southbound. Reports...
Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
2 killed after experimental aircraft crashes outside of Jacksonville, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died after an experimental aircraft crashed Saturday in Clay County, outside of Jacksonville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the aircraft went down on private property in the Keystone Heights area. In a Facebook post, Clay County Sheriff's Office said it was a helicopter that went down.
Clay County 14-year-old dies after falling off electric skateboard
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday after falling off an electric skateboard in Clay County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The teen was riding the skateboard in Green Cove Springs on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane at about 8:40 p.m., the crash report said. He fell from the skateboard and hit the road.
Two men found dead in Baker County home, police investigating as homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two adult men have been found dead in a home on Steel Bridge Road in Macclenny Monday, police confirmed. Officers found the two men in different parts of the house, dead from gunshot wounds, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said. The crime is being investigated at...
Two teens were arrested in a Clay County unlocked car break-in spree. All of the cars were unlocked
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Unlocked cars have been easy targets for two teenagers burglarizing a Clay County community. Sheriff's deputies charged the teens with 23 different counts of burglary. The break-ins weren't smash and grabs - the sheriff's office reports all of the cars were unlocked. Sheriff Michelle Cook...
Man fatally stabbed after attacking 2 people in woods: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday night in a stabbing in the woods on Jacksonville’s Westside after police said two people reported he attacked them. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an area near Lenox Avenue, northeast of Plymouth Street, just after 9 p.m. when a woman called for help.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-10 near Baldwin; eastbound lanes now open
BALDWIN, Fla. — UPDATE 9:54 a.m.- Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian died in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate-10 near Baldwin. Detectives said that at approximately 3:50 a.m., troopers responded to the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Investigations revealed that a 30-year-old woman from...
JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
ABOUT
Jacksonville local news
