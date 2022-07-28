ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, FL

WCJB

Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking just north of 8th Street Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FHP were called to US-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Phoenix neighborhood before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

2 dead after homemade helicopter crashes in Florida

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died after an aircraft described by authorities as “experimental” crashed in Clay County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the helicopter was homemade, CBS News reported. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter touched down...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist, passenger in car killed in Westside crash: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist and the passenger of a car were killed Saturday night in a crash on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on Wesconnett Boulevard and Timuquana Road around 7:55 p.m., according to Jacksonville firefighters. The 35-year-old motorcyclist died...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally stabbed after attacking 2 people in woods: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday night in a stabbing in the woods on Jacksonville’s Westside after police said two people reported he attacked them. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an area near Lenox Avenue, northeast of Plymouth Street, just after 9 p.m. when a woman called for help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
