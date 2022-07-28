Luxury Apartment Homes on 14th & U at Sonnet

www.popville.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Today’s Rental was chosen for the storage, fireplace and tree in the patio, obviously
This rental is located at 1820 T St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,495 / 1br – 590ft2 – Dupont 1BD Charmer with Patio, Fireplace & W/D (Dupont Circle) Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer!. 1820 T Street, NW #1, Washington, DC...
Delicious New Things to Eat in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA – It appears that the heat wave of July has spawned a wave of openings in the ‘hood. As mentioned last month, we saw the grand openings of Wegman’s, Jollibee, and Frank Pepe’s New Haven Pizza. West End is now the place to eat. There are still lines at Pepe’s and Jollibee but don’t let that stop you. The food is great. By the way, if you haven’t visited Facebook group, Alexandria Dining Curbside — Inside and More, you can get there by using the new QR code. Enjoy the recommendations of fellow foodies as to where to find all the great places to dine in and around Alexandria.
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
1820 T Street, NW #1
Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Washer/Dryer! - The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a stacked washer/dryer, built-ins in the living room, an operational fireplace, a large built-in closet in the bedroom with a desk, and custom-built shutters in the bedroom hiding sliding door that leads to a massive courtyard patio.
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
The 8 Best Patios to Dine With Kids
It’s summer, AKA patio season! With kids, patio season might mean something different—maybe you bring your kids to a happy hour/early dinner on a patio, or perhaps you do a family breakfast or brunch before the rush of kids’ naptimes. For my family personally, we don’t let...
Now a RAMMY winner, Annandale’s A&J Restaurant has fed a generation of local dim sum fans
Elaine Tang, co-owner of Annandale’s A&J Restaurant, admits she was surprised when her restaurant won a RAMMY for “Best Brunch of the Year” last weekend. “We were kinda shocked when we won the award,” Tang told FFXnow. “We’ve been in this area for many years, so we have a lot of repeat customers. And I think they love this style of food.”
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
Alexandria, VA 5 Must Stops from our FOX 5 Zip Trip!
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ALEXANDRIA! Enjoy small-town charm and big-city amenities in this historic city located just south of the nation’s capital!. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. There are so many fun things to do when visiting ALEXANDRIA it's hard to keep...
New Outdoor Concert Series, “AdMo Vibe,” Coming to Adams Morgan!
The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to announce a new addition to the organization’s summer programming lineup, AdMo Vibe. AdMo Vibe is a series of free, outdoor concerts featuring local musicians in Kalorama Park, located at the corner of Columbia and Kalorama Roads NW. Concerts will be held on Wednesday evenings throughout the month of August (excluding August 17) from 6-7:30 p.m.
Burapa Thai & Bar: There’s a New Thai in Town
Of all the world cuisines, Thai cuisine reigns as the queen of Asian cuisine. So refined. So elegant. And they don’t typically use chopsticks as do many of their neighboring nations. With flavors that dance on your tongue—savory, sweet, spicy, sour, salty—it brilliantly blends irresistible flavor profiles. And now we have a new place to get our Thai on—right on 123 in Vienna.
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
Where your lottery ticket dollars go when you don't win in Va., DC, and Md.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A steady stream of customers poured into the K-1 convenience store in Arlington Friday night with dollar signs on their minds. Customer Mike Patrick said, "I don’t normally play but I got a ticket today because the jackpot is so big.”. Friday's Mega Millions...
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
Washington Gas New Center
Washington Gas opens a customer innovation center in the National Press Club building. The post Washington Gas New Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City
Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
Arlington’s Past and Present In Spotlight at Local Gallery
When Doug Ball takes a look around his community, he sees a study in contrasts, the old against the new. “You’ll see in Arlington a vintage little shop or a house, and then right next door to it will be a huge building or McMansion,” says Ball, a former education professor at Marymount University. “You wonder who’s being displaced, what did they tear down, and what effect does that have on people?”
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
