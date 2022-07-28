ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

40+ cargo ships waiting to enter Port of Savannah. Beachgoers can see them from Hilton Head

By Sebastian Lee, Lisa Wilson
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

Beachgoers on Hilton Head Island often can see massive cargo ships on the horizon as they pass the island on the way to or from the Port of Savannah.

Lately, though, it looks like the ships are caught in a traffic jam, of sorts.

Ships are waiting an average of 8 days at the Port of Savannah, leading to a pileup that can be seen from Hilton Head.

More than 40 ships, sailing under the flags of Singapore, Portugal, Hong Kong, Liberia and others worldwide, were waiting on Thursday morning for their turn to sail up the Savannah River, according to marinetraffic.com.

Each of the ships has the capacity to hold thousands of 20-foot containers.

The Port of Savannah is the fourth-busiest port in the United States, following Los Angeles; Newark, New Jersey; and Long Beach, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JcQh_0gwJ7d0j00
Green circles show anchored cargo ships and green arrows show moving ships off the coast of Hilton Head Island on Wednesday. marinetraffic.com

‘Unprecedented’ volume

A statement from the Georgia Ports Authority cited the “unprecedented” number of ships and volume of cargo at the port and the Garden City Terminal.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, cargo on the water destined for Savannah ranged from 100,000 to 120,000 containers. “By the fall of 2021, that number was 215,000. Today, there are 265,000 containers on the water destined for Savannah,” the GPA statement said.

During the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30, nearly 5.8 million 20-foot containers were brought to the Port of Savannah, an increase of 8% from the year before, according to the authority.

Top exports included forest products, kaolin clay and automotive cargo. Top import commodities included furniture, machinery and plastic goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mp00Q_0gwJ7d0j00
The 14,000-TEU ONE Wren and five other vessels call on the 1,345-acre Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah. Jeremy Polston/Georgia Ports Authority

“The growth is stunning ,” said Griff Lynch, the authority’s executive director, told The Associated Press this week.

Compounding the backlog is an influx of ships diverted from West Coast ports, where workers are moving cargo amid contract negotiations.

“We do anticipate the volume tapering off toward the end of this year, or slightly earlier,” Lynch told The Associated Press. “I believe that we have peaked, and we’re on the downhill side of this.”

Nearby ports did not seem to be experiencing the same back-log. More ships are waiting to dock in Savannah than ships waiting at Charleston and Jacksonville combined, based on the marine tracking website.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports

Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
CHARLESTON, SC
savannah.com

Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District

The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Coast Guard rescues 7 adults, 2 children after boat hits oyster bed near Daufuskie Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued nine people after a boat hit an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island Saturday. A Beaufort County dispatch officer notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 10:16 p.m. about a 20-foot vessel that hit an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water, according to a release.
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Jacksonville, GA
Hilton Head Island, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water. On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago. “We are […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

River Street not expecting summer slowdown any time soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend has been a big one for River Street and the Plant Riverside District as local families headed out on the last weekend before school starts. With kids in the area starting to head back to school this upcoming week, lots of families flocked to River Street Saturday to get in some last minute fun to wrap up the summer.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Savannah#Cargo Ship#Savannah River#Ships#Business Industry#Linus Business#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Gpa
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Couch Potato Review: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have murder, we have a jumping timeline and an unexpected twist at the end. We’re talking about “Where the Crawdads Sing,” of course. “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of Catherine Danielle Clark, who goes by the nickname Kya. But the people in town, except for a select few, only know her as the “Marsh Girl.” So when a murder takes place in the marsh, you already know who they’re pointing fingers at.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Singapore
News Break
Politics
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on Wheels

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you need me, I’m just over here daydreaming about Montage Palmetto Bluff. This classic Southern escape, located along the scenic May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, is beyond dreamy. This 20,000-acre property includes a resort, extensive nature preserve, two picturesque villages featuring nine Southern-inspired dining options, a riverfront marina and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
blufftontoday.com

Preschool plans to bring 'new concept' to Beaufort, Jasper counties

Another preschool option will soon be available for parents in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Jubilee Cooperative Preschool plans to begin the school year Sept. 6, director Amy Dungan said. The school will be at Red Dam Baptist Church in Hardeeville and start by offering the program to children ages 3-5, Dungan said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton hopes to reduce speed limit on some Old Town streets

Bluffton Town Council has approved a resolution asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to help reduce speed limits on "certain state-owned roads" within the town. The roads included in the resolution are "portions of Bridge and Wharf Streets, portions of Red Cedar, Whispering Pine and Pin Oak Streets, Jason...
BLUFFTON, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
2K+
Followers
114
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy