WVU Football Fan Day set for Aug. 13

Bridgeport football back with a vengeance in 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport football was one of the most dominant teams in West Virginia football last season. The single-wing offense is more than just run-first. It’s run over. The team produced 4,999 rushing yards last season. Despite historic numbers, senior Phil Reed says stats don’t matter unless they’re in the win column.
Black Bears defeat Frederick Keys 14-9 on Bark at the Park night
MORGANTWON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Frederick Keys 14-9 in a contest that was explosive offensively. Both teams combined for 24 hits, but the Black Bears came out on top thanks to multiple multi-run innings. Meanwhile, fans brought their dogs for Bark at the Park...
2nd Annual West Virginia Specialist Combine held at Robert C Byrd High School
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2nd annual West Virginia Specialist Combine was held today at Robert C Byrd high school. The combine is a chance for long snappers, punters and other special teams athletes to come together and showcase their skills for college recruitment. Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas won the annual competition and was named the #1 specialist in West Virginia.
WVU receives national recognition for commitment to first-generation students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has been awarded the First-gen Forward designation one year after partnering with a national program aimed at improving first-generation student success. The designation comes from the Center for First-Generation Student Success, an initiative of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and The Suder Foundation. The...
The Amphitheater at D&E College getting a makeover
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Amphitheater at Davis and Elkins College is getting a makeover. The school has renamed it the Citizens Bank Amphitheater. These renovations were done in hopes of creating a fun place for families in Elkins and surrounding areas. “This amphitheater, which is going to be named...
Welcome Week set to begin at Fairmont State
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome Week at Fairmont State kicks off this week as students return to campus. For some, this will be their first time away from home. Welcome Week is designed to help those students transition from high school to college. Fairmont State will kickoff Welcome Week this...
WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen. Each student will receive a $34,000 stipend, a...
Clinton Allan Bennett
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clinton Allan Bennett, 46, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. Clinton was born Friday, July 16, 1976, in Elkins, a son of Jeffrey Allan Bennett and wife, Patricia of Dailey, and Glendine Betty Taylor Stalnaker of Huttonsville.Left to cherish Clinton’s memory is his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Lehman of Elkins, two children, Adryana Young of Morgantown and Corinne Bennett of Elkins, eight siblings, Jeffrey Bennett and wife, Danielle, of Huttonsville, Anthony Chandler and companion, Ashley Davis, of Elkins, William Chandler and companion, Sacha Pritt, of Valley Bend, Stephanie Miller of Elkins, Cheryl Studer and husband, Tim, of Elkins, Michael Stalnaker and wife, Isabelle, of Clarksburg, and Robert Stalnaker and wife, Angie, of North Carolina, and Tawnya Gum and husband, Scott, of Valley Bend, eleven nieces and nephews, Nyla, Eryn, Ivy, Everly, Sully, Camron, Chance, Cuyler, Layla, Bricen, Arena, Elliot, and Donovan, grandmother, Maureen Miller of Elkins, his “in-laws”, Teri Staton and husband, Ralph, and Kenny Lehman wife, Sonja, two brothers-in-law, Micah Lehman and Phil Lehman, and two sisters-in-law, Amanda Lehman and Jay Waychoff, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and fur babies, Archie and Xena. Preceding Clinton in death were his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Jean Taylor, his paternal grandparents, Max and Opal Bennett and father, James Stalnaker.Clinton was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1994 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Glenville State. He worked as an outreach coordinator for Home Base, Inc. He was an avid photographer who enjoyed capturing memories. He was quite the pin collector and baseball cards. Music was a big part of his life and listening to it is where he spent much of his time. He also loved spending time with family and friends, and they will miss him dearly.Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home Monday, August 1, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Frank Stanley and Pastor Dave Powell will officiate. Clinton’s request for cremation will then be honored .The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Clinton Allan Bennett. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27. Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder. Sheriff...
Bridgeport Police set to hold National Night Out
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is holding its National Night Out event on Tuesday. It will be at the Bridge Recreation Complex. National Night Out is an annual event held on the first Tuesday of August. The goal is to help promote better police and community relations.
Lisa Marie Lynch
Lisa Marie Lynch, 53, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Clarksburg on November 15, 1968, a daughter of the late Gary Philip Lynch, and Linda Murray Lynch who survives in Mt. Clare. In addition to her mother, Lisa is also survived by three children, Jessica Cruz and her husband Felipe of Canal Winchester, OH, Olivia Swiger and her fiancé Chris Mayle of Morgantown and Levi Swiger and his girlfriend Abby Fazzini of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Bianca Cruz and Ella Mayle; two brothers, Rob Lynch and his wife Tammy of Mt. Clare and along with their children Mason and Madison Lynch, and John Lynch of Mt. Clare and his son Jesse Lynch; and three uncles, Konk Murray of Mt. Clare, James Murray of Mt. Clare, Bob Murray of Atlanta, GA; and one sister-in-law, Cathy Sparks and her husband Howard and their families. In addition, she is survived by her roommate at Stonerise Clarksburg, Deborah Glaspell and her lifetime friend, Michelle Freeman. She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Gia Swiger and her uncle, Mike Murray. Lisa was a 1987 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a graduate of Paul Mitchell Schools, having worked at a Beautician for many years up until her illness. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services and interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a cool, rainy day... the type of Sunday where you just want to lay in bed and have a bowl of soup. Temperatures didn’t really get any higher than the mid-70s, but have been hovering around the low 70s and upper 60s. Widespread rain is to the east now, so for the rest of tonight, we may only see a few scattered showers. Mostly cloudy conditions will then persist overnight, keeping temperatures from falling any lower than the mid to low 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday morning and afternoon, but cloud cover in between the activity will decrease, allowing highs to likely reach the low 80s. In the evening, a cold front wielding potentially strong thunderstorms will cross over our area. The timing of this front’s arrival is still debated; it could be anywhere from 7-9pm. The later the front arrives, the less organized and severe the storms will be, due to the loss of daytime heating. Rain will likely be heavy at times during the thunderstorms, and winds could get gusty in certain areas. After about midnight, the front should be crossed by then, leaving scattered showers and storms in its wake. That scattered activity will steadily diminish throughout the night and early Tuesday morning; clouds will follow suit, leading to some sun Tuesday afternoon. The break in precipitation will last through Thursday, and during this time, temperatures will shoot up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be making those temperatures feel even hotter, so conditions will be fairly uncomfortable. Temperature relief comes with the next push of storms which looks to affect next weekend.
United Way hosts annual ‘Paddle 4 a Cause’ at Maple Lake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties visited Maple Lake Saturday morning. Participants raced paddle boats for 20 different partnering agencies to help raise money. Some just sat back, socialized, and ate food. There were also trophies for the fastest time, epic sink, and best...
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Brown
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Brown, 73, of Jane Lew, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, under the compassionate care of the Genesis Healthcare Tygart Center in Fairmont. Peggy was born in Weston on April 17, 1949, a daughter of the late James Willard and Pearl Inetta Malcomb Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Charlie and Michael Joseph Brown; two sisters: Rita Woofter and Mary Lattea; four half brothers: Jimmy Ware, Nelson Ware, Byrine Ware, and Glenn Ware; and half sister: Bessie Ware. Fond memories of Peggy will forever be held with her three children: Pamela Fisher and husband Scott, of FL, Shane Shell of TN, and Diana Hinzeman of GA; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two siblings: Mildred King and husband, Gene, of Jane Lew, and George Brown and companion, Janet, of Lost Creek; and special nephew, Robert Brown and wife, Sarah, of Weston. After spending a brief time in Georgia as a self-employed housekeeper, Peggy returned home to Weston. She worked as a cook at the F&M Lunch on Main Street in Weston for many years. Peggy attended Victory Assembly of God and loved singing gospel hymns. In later years, during her stay at the Tygart Center, she enjoyed feeding her feline friends. Many will miss her giving and ornery personality. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Margaret “Peggy” Lee Brown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A divided southbound lane on I-79 has seen a number of accidents since it was built just a few weeks ago. Exit 132 in White Hall has been under construction for quite some time now. The latest edition right after the southbound entrance ramp has been confusing some drivers.
Bridgeport Police warns of phone scam showing PD’s phone number
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning people about a recent scam that displays the police department’s phone number. The Bridgeport PD was made aware of a scam on Sunday that someone was making phone calls to residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties saying that officers were wanting to speak with them about warrants.
Pop’s Furniture hosts fundraiser for Buckhannon Dairy Queen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Dairy Queen in Buckhannon was broken into and vandalized on the night of July 20th. The locally owned business suffered from damages made to the bathroom tiles and wall, a busted safe and damaged cash registers. Other parts of the establishment were ransacked. Another Buckhannon...
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle...
RCSO cites man for causing an accident while riding bicycle
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a man was cited for causing an accident while riding his bicycle. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek, according to deputies. Officers arrived on scene and saw a car with windshield...
