Death confirmed in Kentucky flood, one of the 'most devastating' in state history: Gov.

Port Huron Police and Fire crews were called to the campus of St. Clair County Community College Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was phoned in. According to Lieutenant Jeremy Young, the threat was made verbally over the phone around 1pm Monday prompting an evacuation and early closure for the day. Authorities are actively searching all buildings on campus. Lieutenant Young tells WPHM that as of 3:30pm no suspicious devices or packages have been found on the SC4 campus. Currently Erie Street is closed to traffic between Grand River and Glenwood for investigations.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO