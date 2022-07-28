‘We have to show that people still care’: Community activists march in Newark in the name of peace

hudsonvalley.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘A Mother’s Screamz’ – Anti-gun violence event held in wake of slain rapper
Brooklyn activists gathered in Gowanus Saturday against gun violence and honor the memory of late rapper Casillas Ramos.
NBC New York
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop that...
Clear backpacks mandatory for all South River Public Schools students
The South River School District has announced extra steps to enhance school security -- requiring all students to use clear backpacks this upcoming school year – but some students say the policy has gone too far.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
The community is remembering a woman who was the face of a local animal hospital. Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2. The single mother died the day before her 42nd birthday.
News 12
SUNY Westchester Community College will freeze tuition for upcoming academic year
SUNY Westchester Community College is holding the line on tuition for the upcoming academic year. County Executive George Latimer and the Board of Legislators announced on Monday that they will not increase the tuition for students who will attend SUNY Westchester Community College for the 2022-2023 academic year. This will...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
Jersey City Housing Authority providing free computers for families
The organization announced they are providing 150 computers to give underprivileged families a chance to have computer access as well as access to education opportunities for children.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Kayaker drowns in bay off Keyport
Police say they received a call yesterday afternoon reporting two distressed kayakers in the bay. Once they arrived, one had made it back to shore. A 64-year-old from Irvington was still in the water.
Church leader accused of abusing kids in Norwalk faces new charges in Bridgeport
A church youth leader accused of abusing children in Norwalk is facing new charges in Bridgeport, according to court records.
Peekskill community shaken by Main Street shooting as police look for gunman
Police in Peekskill continue to hunt for a gunman after two women were shot Friday night on Main Street.
Linden mayor: 2-year-old boy drowned in backyard pool
Officials say it happened after 6 p.m. at a house on Mckinley Street
IN THIS ARTICLE
After robbery of bishop during Brooklyn sermon, S.I. faith, police leaders vow to keep borough worshippers safe
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Local faith leaders, elected officials and law enforcement on Tuesday gathered in front of a Tompkinsville church to denounce a recent attack on clergy members in Brooklyn where a pastor was robbed by three armed men while live-streaming a Sunday sermon last weekend. Rev. Dr....
bulletin-news.com
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
Bridgeport woman wakes from a coma to learn medical benefits were canceled
Sheila Ortiz, 37, told News 12 her doctors told her it's a miracle she survived after a car crash on I-95 left her car flipped over on the roadway.
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
Transit worker hailed as hero for assisting officers in subway teen brawl
One of the transit workers who stepped in to help during a brawl between teens and NYPD officers in a Manhattan subway is being hailed a hero.
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
ALERT CENTER: Man shot outside North Amityville home
According to police, the incident happened on Emerald Lane South shortly after 8 p.m.
Comments / 1