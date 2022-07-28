Madison 10-U Softball Loses to Wallingford in State Championship

www.zip06.com
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Lawlor belts two homers to lead Fairfield American Little League to Metro Regional in Bristol
EAST LYME — Fairfield American Little League baseball manager Matt Lawlor has always preached patience to his team. “Patience is important in this game,” Lawlor said. “I tell my players if you don’t get them (opposing pitchers) the first time, you will get them the second time or third time.”
North Haven Legion Makes Big-Time Strides on the Diamond
After scrapping together 2 wins last year, the North Haven Senior American Legion 19-U baseball team improved mightily by recording 11 victories during the 2022 season. North Haven thrived on consistent and competitive play all summer long, leading Post 76 to an appearance in the State Tournament at the end of the year. Head Coach Mike Busillo couldn’t be happier with his group’s improvements on the field and the overall direction in which the program is headed.
Thunderbirds Grew Together to Produce a Solid Season
The North Branford girls’ lacrosse team entered this year having several key contributors and then had to deal with numerous injuries throughout the season. However, as the T-Birds battled together, they came together as a team and put together the latest in a line of strong seasons for the North Branford girls’ lacrosse program.
East Haven Cheer Program Welcomes Two New Coaches
When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.
NBC Connecticut
Southington Native Eddie Fernandes Wins Senior Division of Long Drive Competition
The best drivers of the golf ball are in Portland this weekend for the Professional Long Drive Association Connecticut Challenge. Chris Cote's Golf Shop and Range in Portland is hosting the event. Southington native Eddie Fernandes won the senior division title with a long drive of 411 yards. Fernandes played...
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Andrew Molleur, Ray Christian III Grab Late Models Wins At The Speedbowl
Visiting victory lane is becoming a weekly occurrence for teenager Andrew Molleur at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Last week the Shelton driver was celebrating victory in the SK Modified division feature. This week it was a return trip to victory lane for Molleur in his Late Model. Molleur won the...
Madison Tigers Lose Both Ends of a Doubleheader
The Madison Tigers 17-U AAU baseball team recently lost both ends of a doubleheader against Technique Tigers Navy in East Shore Travel League action. Madison now has a record of 4-7-2 on the season with these two defeats. Madison hosted the Technique Tigers for a doubleheader at Town Campus Field...
Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
United Illuminating's Massive Infrastructure Upgrade Clears Public Hearing
ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON — A virtual public hearing Thursday (July 28) on United Illuminating’s plan to rebuild the 100-year old transmission lines and supporting structures that power homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton drew no comments from the public. About 20 people joined the Zoom hearing held by the Connecticut...
CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police said. According to CSP, 33-year-old Julian Torres III of Naugatuck was traveling south on Route 8 on a Suzuki Motorcycle in the area of Exit 12 in Shelton just after 12 a.m. when he veered toward the center median. He became separated from the motorcycle and collided with the metal beam guardrail in the center median.
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
