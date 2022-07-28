ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk grateful for support 1 year after heart attack

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xnO7_0gwJ6okv00

Actor Bob Odenkirk is reflecting on the past year after having a heart attack on the set of his hit show "Better Call Saul" in 2021.

Odenkirk tweeted Thursday, saying he is "appreciative" of the support that has come his way ever since.

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are," Odenkirk tweeted. "A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary."

MORE: Bob Odenkirk shares health update after heart attack: 'I am doing great'

In July 2021, the 59-year-old Emmy-nominated star was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed while shooting the sixth and final season of the AMC series in New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0427we_0gwJ6okv00
Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Bob Odenkirk on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

A few days after the incident, the actor revealed he suffered "a small heart attack" and that he was able to be treated without surgery.

MORE: 'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk says he had 'small heart attack'

Odenkirk took to Twitter to share an update with fans and say thank you for the "outpouring of love."

"I'm going to be ok," Odenkirk wrote at the time, mentioning the doctors who fixed a clogged artery without surgery. "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

Since his heart attack, Odenkirk has urged others to learn CPR.

"Take CPR classes," he said in March during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show." "Because you can save lives."

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 10 Premiere?

We only have four episodes to go in Better Call Saul‘s final season, and the pressure is on. So far this season we’ve seen major character deaths, the shattering of pivotal relationships, and the bloody end to the naive hope that you can help a cartel without getting your hands dirty. Based on how this season has been going, “Nippy” promises to be even darker and more intense.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Howard Stern
Daily Mail

Bob Odenkirk reflects on the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul: 'I will also always be appreciative'

Bob Odenkirk is looking back with gratitude, one year after suffering a near-fatal heart attack. The 59-year-old actor suffered a heart attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while filming the final season of his hit AMC series Better Call Saul. The beloved actor took to Twitter to show his appreciation to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Amc#Getty Images
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Better Call Saul recap: Now we know why Kim Wexler doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. Or, until Better Call Saul’s Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler successfully pull off a long con and set up a nice payday for themselves. Only to then watch a colleague shot to death in their apartment by a psychotic cartel boss, a turn of events that helps, finally, throw cold water on Kim’s idea of some kind of idyllic happy-ever-after with Jimmy.
TV SERIES
960 The Ref

Tony Dow update: ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star dead, son says

“Leave It to Beaver” star Tony Dow died Wednesday, his son Christopher confirmed on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The news follows the premature death announcement made by his management team on Tuesday. In May, Dow and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, announced that the actor had “once again been diagnosed with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks ‘doesn’t understand’ why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear

Tom Hanks has said he "doesn't understand" the decision to not have Tim Allen voice Buzz in Lightyear.Allen was replaced by Chris Evans for the Toy Story prequel.When asked about how he feels about his Elvis film going head to head with Lightyear in cinemas, Hanks expressed his disappointment at not being able to "go head to head" with Allen."I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that", Hanks said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buzz actor Tim Allen criticises Lightyear movie after being replaced by Chris EvansMona Hammond: Eastenders and Desmond's star dies aged 91ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting
MOVIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
People

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'

Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy