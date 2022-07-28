‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk grateful for support 1 year after heart attack

Actor Bob Odenkirk is reflecting on the past year after having a heart attack on the set of his hit show "Better Call Saul" in 2021.

Odenkirk tweeted Thursday, saying he is "appreciative" of the support that has come his way ever since.

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are," Odenkirk tweeted. "A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary."

In July 2021, the 59-year-old Emmy-nominated star was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed while shooting the sixth and final season of the AMC series in New Mexico.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Bob Odenkirk on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

A few days after the incident, the actor revealed he suffered "a small heart attack" and that he was able to be treated without surgery.

Odenkirk took to Twitter to share an update with fans and say thank you for the "outpouring of love."

"I'm going to be ok," Odenkirk wrote at the time, mentioning the doctors who fixed a clogged artery without surgery. "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

Since his heart attack, Odenkirk has urged others to learn CPR.

"Take CPR classes," he said in March during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show." "Because you can save lives."