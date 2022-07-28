Cinderella’s Closet boutique opening for homecoming

thelivingstonpost.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
Celebrate summer at German Park’s July Picnic in Ann Arbor this weekend
ANN ARBOR – German Park will be holding its annual July picnic on Saturday featuring traditional food, drinks, dancing and entertainment for the whole family. Enjoy culinary specialties like bratwurst, knackwurst, spatzen, strudel and more. The admission gate will be open from 4-9 p.m. and the park closes at...
Welcome Mat: Annual Polish pottery sale in Milford
Choose among a wide variety of Polish-made pottery at Acorn Farm’s annual sale, held Aug. 11-14 at the kitchen and home shop in Milford. Now in its 14th year, the anticipated event features a large collection of both standard and Unikat pieces, all at 20% below regular prices. Anyone purchasing a piece of Polish pottery during the sale will be entered into a drawing. The sale kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday evening with some delicious Polish food from Hamtramck’s Polish Village; store employees recommend visiting on Thursday for the best selection. Each piece is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland, by skilled artisans. Works of art, they are also dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 10-8 Friday and Saturday. Acorn Farm is at 367 N. Main St. in Milford, for more information, call (248) 684-1373.
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
Stephanie Mills and George Benson to Headline Jazz on the River
Jazz on the River returns to Trenton’s Elizabeth Park on Aug. 6 and 7. This year, the event is celebrating its 25th anniversary and will feature headliners Stephanie Mills and George Benson. Mills, a Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter, played Dorothy in the original run of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical...
The Faces of Dermatology — Art of Dermatology
28903 WOODWARD AVE., BERKLEY, MI 48072 | 248-581-0333 | THEARTOFDERM.COM. The physicians at Art of Dermatology — Drs. Chethana Gottam, Matthew Clark, Meredith Price, Kate Viola, Jennifer Vermeesch, Sook Hwang, and Lauren Seale-Sarkipato — represent the gold standard of diversity in board-certified dermatologists. Their advanced training in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology allows them to provide excellent care with a personalized approach.
Waterfront Dining In Metro Detroit
There’s something simply quintessential about enjoying a tasty meal in front of a breathtaking waterfront, especially when summer comes around. Soak up the warm summer breeze and watch the boats as they pass by, all while indulging in deletable Metro Detroit cuisine. It just doesn’t get much better than that. Here are the spots you need to check out…
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers
We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
Troy’s Boka Marine Launches Electric, Solar-powered Pontoon Boats
Boka Marine in Troy, a division of Fenton’s American Recreational Products (ARP), is launching its new four-person pontoon product line this summer with a direct-to-consumer business model. Boka e-boats utilize the same fiberglass frame technology as its cousin, Paddle Wheeler. Instead of pedal power, however, Boka e-boats are powered...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
Nicola’s Books in Ann Arbor renamed Schuler Books amid expansion
ANN ARBOR, MI — The long-time Ann Arbor bookstore, Nicola’s Books, has officially changed its name to Schuler Books, the namesake of its West Michigan owners. The new name for the well-known store in the Westgate Shopping Center comes years after a change in ownership. Nicola Rooney, the location’s former owner, sold the store to Grand Rapids-based Schuler Books in 2014.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
These brothers are putting a modern twist on Mexican street food in Wyandotte
Mexican street food with a twist - be it tacos, birria ramen, or a loaded burrito bowl - that’s what you’ll find at Taco Bros in Wyandotte. “ So I was actually born here in Detroit. A couple of years later we moved back to Mexico and I had my childhood there and in Los Angeles, so you kind of get a whole mixture of cultures, which you can see that in the food here,” says Rodrigo Lopez, the owner along with his brother, Junior.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omelets are the big sellers at Rooster’s Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Diners will find large portions at a great price at Rooster’s Coney Island in Jackson. Sokol Shabi has owned Rooster’s Coney Island for around 12 years, where he loves cooking and meeting people. Times were tough for the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the loyalty of the Jackson community helped support the restaurant through it, Shabi said.
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
Ghosts of old businesses haunt Eastern Market. Here's where to look.
Louis Fineman was one of the best-known cattlemen in Los Angeles in the mid-1950s. He'd moved there from Detroit in 1946 for his wife's health — she had suffered an illness — and allegedly to retire. But he did quite the opposite when he bought a small packing...
