Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis may move Edmundo Sosa, promote DeJong

By Josh Jacobs
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Michael Gorbett
4d ago

I like it, Dejong is a better defensive player, and if you’re going to have a no hitting shortstop, you may as well at least have one that can save you runs on defense!

