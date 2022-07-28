ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Post 79 Seniors Eliminated from States

zip06.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Thunderbirds Grew Together to Produce a Solid Season

The North Branford girls’ lacrosse team entered this year having several key contributors and then had to deal with numerous injuries throughout the season. However, as the T-Birds battled together, they came together as a team and put together the latest in a line of strong seasons for the North Branford girls’ lacrosse program.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

East Haven Cheer Program Welcomes Two New Coaches

When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Madison Tigers Lose Both Ends of a Doubleheader

The Madison Tigers 17-U AAU baseball team recently lost both ends of a doubleheader against Technique Tigers Navy in East Shore Travel League action. Madison now has a record of 4-7-2 on the season with these two defeats. Madison hosted the Technique Tigers for a doubleheader at Town Campus Field...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Registration Open for 25th Annual Branford Land Trust Environmental Day Camp for Kids

Registration is still open for the Branford Land Trust’s 25th annual hands-on Environmental Day Camp on Thursday, August 18. Children ages 5-9 will enjoy hands-on activities, including touch tanks, woodland and Long Island Sound exploration, nature crafts, and more. The day will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full day’s agenda, map, and list of what to bring will be mailed upon receipt of your registration and payment of $45 (additional children, same family $35), or $35 for Land Trust members. Scholarships available.
BRANFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Madison, CT
Sports
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Madison, CT
Westport, CT
Sports
City
Westport, CT
zip06.com

Deep River Horseshoe League Ready for Sizzling Finish This Summer

For the better half of the past seven decades, the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) has given athletes of all ages from towns across Connecticut an opportunity to get together and compete in the sport of horseshoes. The DRHL is hosting its 67th season this year and, with three weeks to go until the playoffs, Week 13 action in the pits featured some big victories and even bigger record-breaking performances.
DEEP RIVER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy