Post 79 Seniors Eliminated from States

www.zip06.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Related
zip06.com
Thunderbirds Grew Together to Produce a Solid Season
The North Branford girls’ lacrosse team entered this year having several key contributors and then had to deal with numerous injuries throughout the season. However, as the T-Birds battled together, they came together as a team and put together the latest in a line of strong seasons for the North Branford girls’ lacrosse program.
zip06.com
East Haven Cheer Program Welcomes Two New Coaches
When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.
zip06.com
Madison Tigers Lose Both Ends of a Doubleheader
The Madison Tigers 17-U AAU baseball team recently lost both ends of a doubleheader against Technique Tigers Navy in East Shore Travel League action. Madison now has a record of 4-7-2 on the season with these two defeats. Madison hosted the Technique Tigers for a doubleheader at Town Campus Field...
zip06.com
Registration Open for 25th Annual Branford Land Trust Environmental Day Camp for Kids
Registration is still open for the Branford Land Trust’s 25th annual hands-on Environmental Day Camp on Thursday, August 18. Children ages 5-9 will enjoy hands-on activities, including touch tanks, woodland and Long Island Sound exploration, nature crafts, and more. The day will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full day’s agenda, map, and list of what to bring will be mailed upon receipt of your registration and payment of $45 (additional children, same family $35), or $35 for Land Trust members. Scholarships available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Deep River Horseshoe League Ready for Sizzling Finish This Summer
For the better half of the past seven decades, the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) has given athletes of all ages from towns across Connecticut an opportunity to get together and compete in the sport of horseshoes. The DRHL is hosting its 67th season this year and, with three weeks to go until the playoffs, Week 13 action in the pits featured some big victories and even bigger record-breaking performances.
Comments / 0