Utah joins lawsuit over anti-discrimination measures in school meal programs

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SB3n5_0gwJ6DIA00

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in anti-discrimination provisions of school meal programs.

The lawsuit by 22 states, argues that the Biden administration is overstepping its authority in adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the anti-discrimination provisions in federal subsidized school meal programs. They argue that any modifications to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be made by Congress.

The litigation is being led by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery III.

"This case is, yet again, about a federal agency trying to change law, which is Congress’ exclusive prerogative," he said in a statement. "The USDA simply does not have that authority. We have successfully challenged the Biden Administration's other attempts to rewrite law and we will challenge this as well."

Other states included in the lawsuit are: Indiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the lawsuit here:

Blogging Time

Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures

In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

