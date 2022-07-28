Greenville Zoo receives $1 million to upgrade customer experience

www.foxcarolina.com
New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
‘Living Undeterred Tour’ takes mental health mission across Carolinas, country
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - By the time Jeff Johnston rolled the “Living Undeterred Tour” bus into Greenville, he had already traveled thousands of miles across the country to raise awareness and money for mental health. The tour started in Johnston’s home state of Iowa after his personal journey of grief and despair.
LIVE: Joe Cunningham holds campaign kickoff event in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is holding a campaign kickoff event in Greenville on Monday where he will formally announce his selection for lieutenant governor. Cunningham confirmed to the Associated Press prior to the event that he has chosen Tally Parham Casey as...
City of Mauldin growing in residents and entertainment options
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday nights in Mauldin used to not look as busy- but that’s all changing. The city of Mauldin, just like many other small cities just outside of Greenville, is growing rapidly. Mayor Terry Merritt says just in the last year, there’s been 6 to 8 new subdivisions built in the city. Now that they have the people, the city is working on ways to keep them there and keep them entertained.
SC tax free weekend starts Friday
SC tax free weekend starts Friday
Anderson Co. P.A.W.S to celebrate universal birthday of rescue dogs
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a birthday celebration paw-ty for all rescue dogs. Anderson County P.A.W.S is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge to celebrate Dogust first, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. Celebrations are being hosted in more than...
Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered
SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
Deputies work with Greenville Co. Schools to host active shooter training
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced that they’re working with Greenville County Schools (GCS) to host active shooter training to prepare law enforcement and educators for any significant danger. During the two-day event, deputies said they’ll train with around 250 educators...
August follows in July’s footsteps
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - August starts off slightly milder, but this week will mostly pick up where July left off. It’s warm, and it’s muggy again as we’re getting going this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will vary from location to locations, but no wet weather is expected on the morning drive. Stay alert for some patchy fog, especially in some of those typical mountain trouble spots!
Horses diagnosed with dangerous disease
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck.
First Alert Forecast August 1st
South Carolina's tax-free weekend starts friday.
Suspects from 2010 homicide taken into custody in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced that two suspects from a 2010 homicide case were taken into custody in Greenville County On Sunday. Deputies said their investigation began in early February 2010 when the victim, 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas,...
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
Crews respond to scene after tree falls on mobile home
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a scene after a tree fell on a house, according to Anderson County fire dispatch. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:09 pm. in reference to a tree falling on a mobile home on Jesse Drive.
Weekend ends with more storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight, any remaining showers or storms will diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, with areas of fog by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains. For Sunday, a stationary...
Tree falls on mobile home
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County.
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home.
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. The Greenville City Police Department said the incident happened around 7:37 a.m. Greenville City Chief of Police J. H. Thompson spoke about the incident...
