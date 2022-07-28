After two-year corrections officer shortage, Monroe County Jail relishes spike in new hires

www.channel3000.com
WEAU-TV 13
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than a year after the death of a 6-year-old boy in Wood County, the Wood County District Attorney said his office will not press charges. On March 8, 2021, Tyson Hoffman was killed by his school bus in Auburndale. According to a crash report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, 6-year-old Tyson never made it on the bus. Instead, when the bus started driving away he became “affixed” to the front of the bus. The report goes on to say Tyson went under the bus 250 yards from their driveway and was struck by the rear passenger side wheels of the bus, killing him. An eye witness, parked behind the bus, called in the incident and told first responders what they saw. The report said the bus finished its bus route and made it to its final destination, the school.
WEAU-TV 13
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
947jackfm.com
Two Arrested After Drug Raid in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI (WSAU) — Two people are jailed and facing the possibility of numerous drug-related charges after a drug search in Nekoosa. Officers searched the home on Friday evening and seized a significant amount of fentanyl along with THC, meth, and other items related to the distribution of controlled substances. The raid resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Stevie Sullivan and 34-year-old Kevin Komatz.
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
hometownbroadcasting.com
7/28/22 FDL County Fatal Accident Names Released
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Van Dyne and Kinker Roads in the Town of Friendship Tuesday afternoon. Seventy-five-year-old John and 76-year-old Maryann Steffes of Fond du Lac were heading east on Kinker Road when John failed to stop at a stop sign. Nineteen-year-old Alondra Munoz of North Fond du Lac was heading south on Van Dyne Road and struck John’s vehicle sending both vehicles off the road. John died in the accident Maryann was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. Seventy-year-old Zavala Perez of North Fond du Lac, a passenger in Alondra’s vehicle was taken to St. Agnes Hospital. Alondra and another passenger 49-year-old Ilda Guzman of North Fond du Lac were not injured in the crash. The accident happened about 4:14 Tuesday afternoon.
nbc15.com
Shelter in place canceled for residents near 1600 Washington Ave. in Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County authorities are no longer asking residents to shelter in place near the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Sauk City. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 9:35 p.m. asking residents near this area not to leave their homes due to “police activity.”
wizmnews.com
Have it your way: Former Burger King could be demolished soon by city of La Crosse
The former home of the Whopper at Bridgeview Plaza could be coming down in a few weeks. La Crosse’s city plan commission and judiciary committee will discuss demolition plans for the old Burger King at their August meetings, beginning this week. The BK has been vacant since 2017, and...
cwbradio.com
Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters
The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the resignations of Andrew Minczeski from his high school science teacher position, Treva Brodhagen from her Title I position, and Kathy Dillenbeck from her special education paraprofessional position. The Board hired Susan DeBauche as a...
‘It was a hit list’: La Crosse Common Council member condemns local LGBTQ group for poster
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Common Council member is asking Mayor Mitch Reynolds to condemn a local LGBTQ group after it published a list of individuals who are against the city’s ban on conversion therapy. The list, titled “Parents Beware,” tells parents to avoid certain doctors...
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse urged to declare climate emergency
Climate change is on the agenda for the La Crosse city council this month. The council judiciary committee is scheduled to discuss a “climate emergency” at its meeting on Tuesday. A resolution calls on the city to declare a climate emergency, and once again commit to the goal of reaching carbon neutrality in the city by the year 2050.
La Crosse Schools Supt.: future high schoolers would all go to Central H.S. if referendum does not pass
In an email sent to La Crosse School District parents on Friday, Superintendent Aaron Engel says if the referendum doesn't pass, and a new school isn't built, all future high school students would go to Central High School.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
Hy-Vee offers update on potential launch date
The new Hy-Vee store is still on its way to completion, but company officials now have a better idea of when it will open.
Volume One
TAILSPIN: The Story of a Wisconsin WWII Gunner
Described as a “bigger than life but not fantastical,” and “an extraordinary, moving account of survival and endurance” by Kirkus Reviews, Tailspin by John Armbruster tells the true story of a World War II tail gunner from Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, who survived a four-mile fall without a parachute after it was shredded by enemy fire, falling into Nazi hands.
947jackfm.com
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
