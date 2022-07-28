ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

After two-year corrections officer shortage, Monroe County Jail relishes spike in new hires

 4 days ago
WEAU-TV 13

Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than a year after the death of a 6-year-old boy in Wood County, the Wood County District Attorney said his office will not press charges. On March 8, 2021, Tyson Hoffman was killed by his school bus in Auburndale. According to a crash report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, 6-year-old Tyson never made it on the bus. Instead, when the bus started driving away he became “affixed” to the front of the bus. The report goes on to say Tyson went under the bus 250 yards from their driveway and was struck by the rear passenger side wheels of the bus, killing him. An eye witness, parked behind the bus, called in the incident and told first responders what they saw. The report said the bus finished its bus route and made it to its final destination, the school.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
SPARTA, WI
947jackfm.com

Two Arrested After Drug Raid in Nekoosa

NEKOOSA, WI (WSAU) — Two people are jailed and facing the possibility of numerous drug-related charges after a drug search in Nekoosa. Officers searched the home on Friday evening and seized a significant amount of fentanyl along with THC, meth, and other items related to the distribution of controlled substances. The raid resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Stevie Sullivan and 34-year-old Kevin Komatz.
NEKOOSA, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa

NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
NEKOOSA, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County

An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/28/22 FDL County Fatal Accident Names Released

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Van Dyne and Kinker Roads in the Town of Friendship Tuesday afternoon. Seventy-five-year-old John and 76-year-old Maryann Steffes of Fond du Lac were heading east on Kinker Road when John failed to stop at a stop sign. Nineteen-year-old Alondra Munoz of North Fond du Lac was heading south on Van Dyne Road and struck John’s vehicle sending both vehicles off the road. John died in the accident Maryann was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. Seventy-year-old Zavala Perez of North Fond du Lac, a passenger in Alondra’s vehicle was taken to St. Agnes Hospital. Alondra and another passenger 49-year-old Ilda Guzman of North Fond du Lac were not injured in the crash. The accident happened about 4:14 Tuesday afternoon.
FOND DU LAC, WI
cwbradio.com

Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters

The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the resignations of Andrew Minczeski from his high school science teacher position, Treva Brodhagen from her Title I position, and Kathy Dillenbeck from her special education paraprofessional position. The Board hired Susan DeBauche as a...
LOYAL, WI
wizmnews.com

City of La Crosse urged to declare climate emergency

Climate change is on the agenda for the La Crosse city council this month. The council judiciary committee is scheduled to discuss a “climate emergency” at its meeting on Tuesday. A resolution calls on the city to declare a climate emergency, and once again commit to the goal of reaching carbon neutrality in the city by the year 2050.
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Volume One

TAILSPIN: The Story of a Wisconsin WWII Gunner

Described as a “bigger than life but not fantastical,” and “an extraordinary, moving account of survival and endurance” by Kirkus Reviews, Tailspin by John Armbruster tells the true story of a World War II tail gunner from Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, who survived a four-mile fall without a parachute after it was shredded by enemy fire, falling into Nazi hands.
SOLDIERS GROVE, WI
947jackfm.com

Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
MARSHFIELD, WI

