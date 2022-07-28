Detroit Tigers: Manning twirls a scoreless outing for Mud Hens

motorcitybengals.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Trey Mancini trade: Best memes and tweets from angry Orioles fans
The Trey Mancini trade from the Orioles to the Astros had players and fans in Baltimore trying to process heartbreak and frustration. Trey Mancini has been a fan favorite in Baltimore. So, of course, he’s been shipped away to Houston. The Orioles traded Mancini to the Astros on Monday...
MLB rumors: 3 teams that will regret not trading for Trey Mancini
MLB rumors about Trey Mancini’s destination have ended and these three teams might have some regrets not trading for him. The MLB rumors about where Trey Mancini will finish his season are over. The Baltimore Orioles slugger is heading to the Houston Astros. The MLB trade deadline is heating up.
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Full details on every deal [Updating Live]
It’s that time of the baseball year, MLB Trade SZN; keep up with the latest deals in our MLB Trade Deadline tracker. While the All-Star Break is technically the midway point of the baseball season, the second half of the year doesn’t truly get started until the MLB Trade Deadline passes.
MLB・
Christian Vazquez trade details: Astros answer Yankees by dealing with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have struck a deal, as Christian Vazquez is heading to the AL West. The Sox were in clear sell mode, and with Vazquez on an expiring contract, a deadline deal made all the sense in the world. It didn’t seem to bother Vazquez one bit, who mentioned over the weekend that he wouldn’t be surprised if he were moved.
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Juan Soto rumors: Where things stand heading into deadline day
The Washington Nationals have been fielding a lot of offers from teams for outfielder Juan Soto … but a deal might not happen at all. The St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres have been the three teams that have been in Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto the most.
Packers: 5 players who are shining at training camp after one week
Five players who have shined in the opening week of Green Bay Packers training camp. We’re already a week through the Green Bay Packers‘ training camp, and it has been an exciting one. As expected, it has mostly been a week dominated by defense. But there have been...
